How to participate in the Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat closed beta

Nebulajoy is all set to launch the closed beta for its upcoming mobile gaming title Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat. The game has gained a lot of hype in the shooting community for its high-quality graphics, immersive storyline, and action-packed gameplay. The title will feature team battles and PvP combat and be released sometime later this year.

The second closed beta will allow you to download the game client and check out the new features. Registering for the closed beta test will receive various rewards, including 1500 gems.

Step-by-step guide to join Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat closed beta

The second close beta will kick off on May 6 (11 am GMT+8). Here is the step-by-step guide to entering Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat closed beta program:

Step 1: Head to the official Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat website.

Step 2: Click on the Pre-register icon and choose your mobile platform between Android and iOS.

Step 3: Add a valid email address to successfully enter the closed beta.

Step 4: If selected for the closed beta, you will receive an email with an activation code to open the game client and play.

If you do not receive the email mentioned in Step 4, you can click on the Activation code inquiry in the upper left corner of the aforementioned website. Upon clicking on the inquiry tab, a box with the option to enter an email address will pop up.

You can enter a valid email address and click on the Inquire button, which will let you know whether the activation code has been sent to your email or not.

You can also follow the official Devil May Cry: Peak Of Combat Twitter handle (@dmc_poc) to register for the global closed beta access and enjoy the game.

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat's key features

Graphically, the title features the same style as the PC and console versions to offer mobile users a top-notch gaming experience. The controls are easy to learn and can be mastered quickly.

You progress through the game by killing bigger and tougher demons and enhancing your strategies and tactical gameplay. The title also offers more ranking points for using different styles, which helps you reach higher rankings on leaderboards.

You can choose from a range of different characters with special powers and stats. Each character possesses six default stats, including HP and other damage powers and abilities.

All the available characters can equip four weapons; two primary and two secondary. The weapons are upgradable, and you can enhance their skills and abilities.

Poll : 0 votes