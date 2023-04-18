How to participate in the Disney Speedstorm early access

The Disney Speedstorm early access period kicks off later today, April 18, 2023, and players will be able to try out the upcoming racing game by Gameloft ahead of its official release. However, unlike the official game which will be free-to-play, players will be required to opt into one of their various Founder’s Packs to be able to try out the early access beta.

The early access period for the title will run till early 2024, and it will be quite interesting to see how the game evolves ahead of its official release.

When talking about the early access beta for Disney Speedstorm, Gameloft had previously stated:

“In listening to the feedback we received from our players during the closed beta, we realized we need a bit more time to deliver a polished competitive racing game our team will be proud of that will offer additional game elements we believe will excite and encourage fans to return to our racetracks over and over again.”

Below is a list of all the Founder’s Pack editions and how you will be able to enjoy the early access period in Disney Speedstorm.

Getting early access to Disney Speedstorm: All Founder’s Pack editions

Here are all the Founder’s Pack Editions that you will be able to get your hands on for Disney Speedstorm:

1) Standard Founder’s Pack (£24.99/$29,99)

Early Access

Racer unlock: Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

1 Additional racer unlock of player’s choice*

4000 Tokens (in-game currency)

2 Golden Pass Credits** (to unlock the premium tier of the Golden Pass rewards)

Exclusive Founding Member racing suit for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the chosen racer

Exclusive Founding Member kart livery for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the chosen racer

Exclusive Founder’s Motto and Avatar

2) Deluxe Founder’s Pack (£39.99/$49,99)

Early Access

Racer unlock: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Mulan

1 additional racer unlock of the player’s choice*

7000 Tokens (in-game currency)

2 Golden Pass Credits** (to unlock the premium tier of the Golden Pass rewards)

Exclusive Founding Member racing suit for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, and the chosen racer

Exclusive Founding Member kart livery for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, and the chosen racer

Exclusive Founder’s Motto and Avatar

3) Ultimate Founder’s Pack (£57.99/$69,99)

Early Access

Racer unlock: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, and Hercules

1 Additional racer unlock of the player’s choice**

12000 Tokens (in-game currency)

3 Golden Pass Credits* (to unlock the premium tier of the Golden Pass rewards)

Exclusive Founding Member racing suit for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, Hercules, and the chosen racer

Exclusive Founding Member kart livery for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, Hercules, and the chosen racer

Exclusive Founder’s Motto and Avatar

Kart wheels and wings for Donald Duck kart

Each of the Disney Speedstorm Founder’s Pack provides early access entry, along with additional loot and rewards that you will be able to try out in the game.

