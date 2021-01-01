How to perform finishing moves in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's finishing moves allow players to execute stylish finishers to eliminate an enemy in the game.

Finishing moves are not only extremely stylish and pleasing to watch, but they also allow a player to engage in mind games with their enemies. However, players need to note that finishing moves are most effective when performed upon unsuspecting enemies.

The finishing move feature first experimented in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. Due to the positive reaction it received, the feature made its way into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Finishing moves play a tiny cutscene when executed. The cutscene might vary according to the position of the player and enemy.

Here's how players can perform a finishing move in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Finishing moves in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

To perform a finishing move in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players need to follow a series of steps. These steps are:

The player needs to spot an unsuspecting enemy with no information about the player's location.

The player needs to sneak up to the unsuspecting enemy without revealing their position or movement to the enemy team.

Once the player is behind the enemy, they can execute a finishing move by holding the melee-attack hotkey.

Pressing the melee-attack hotkey while hiding behind an unsuspecting enemy will trigger the finishing move cutscene. However, there are a couple of points that players need to remember while executing a finishing move. These points are:

The player can be killed midway while performing a finishing move. If the player dies before the finishing move is executed, the enemy will survive.

An enemy can perform a finishing move on the player while they are in the middle of a finishing move themselves.

Players are advised to remember these points while performing finishing moves. Despite the stylish visuals they present, finishing moves leave the player in a vulnerable state. This makes it extremely important for players to be aware of their surroundings before executing a finishing move in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Treyarch is expected to release even more finishing move cutscenes to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with the upcoming updates.