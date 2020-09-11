How to play Among Us on PC: Which is the best emulator?  

In a year full of surprises, one game to have broken out recently as one of the clear breakout hits is the intuitive co-op game, Among Us. The game seemingly came out of nowhere to capture the minds and hearts of players across the world.

Among Us a multiplayer experience that supports up to 4-10 players per game. The objective of the game is fairly simple: identify and then kill or vote out the Imposters. In a game of Among Us, players are divided into two teams: Humans and Aliens.

Humans must complete a number of tasks around the map while the Aliens attempt to sabotage their plans and get rid of the Imposters. Humans can achieve victory in Among Us in two possible ways:

Kill or Vote out the Impostor Complete all the given tasks on the map.

Among Us is best played when muted. Only during Emergency Meetings are players allowed to unmute themselves. It makes for a very interesting game of cat-and-mouse and is essentially the Reservoir Dogs game everyone had been clamoring for.

The best way to play Among Us on PC: LDPlayer Emulator

Among Us is, by far, one of the most popular games on the Google Play Store and the App Store. However, a lot of players find the touch controls a bit lacking and not as responsive as the trusty Keyboard and Mouse.

Which is where the use of emulators comes into play. Emulators are a way to run Android apps and games on your PC without much hassle.

The added benefit obviously being that PCs generally have much more capable hardware and the Keyboard and Mouse controls are that much more responsive.

While Among Us doesn't necessarily demand precise controller inputs, the touch controls can often frustrate players. There are a number of emulators available that can run Among Us on PC, but LDPlayer stands out as the best one in the bunch.

Download LDPlayer for Among Us on PC

How to Install and Play Among Us on PC using LDPlayer?

The process of playing the game on PC using LDPlayer is relatively simple and does not require a lot of work. Follow these steps in order to play Among Us on PC:

Download LDPlayer installer on your PC Run the installer and complete the setup Open LDPlayer and search Among Us on the search bar Install the game from LD Store (Or Google Play) Once installation completes, click the game icon to launch the game Enjoy playing Among Us on your PC with LDPlayer

The advantages of playing Among Us on PC using LDPlayer

Apart from the clear benefits of having superior hardware on the PC, there are several other benefits of using LDPlayer, specifically for playing Among Us and other Android games on PC.

1) Custom Keymapping

The value of being able to bind controls to certain keys to your liking cannot be understated. LDPlayer allows users to create their own control setups and tailor the game experience to their liking.

More often than not, the default controls might seem satisfactory. However, it is good to experiment with other setups and key bindings. While Among Us isn't necessarily the most competitive of games that require lightning-fast reflexes, efficient controls go a long way in making it more responsive.

2) Mouse Support

LDPlayer also has fantastic mouse support, which is extremely useful as mouse controls are simply far superior and responsive than touch controls can ever be. LDPlayer has great mouse support that allows players to have a seamless experience with games like Among Us.

3) Multi-Instance

Multi-Instance refers to users being able to open multiple windows to play multiple games at once. LDPlayer optimizes the experience quite well on the PC so that it isn't as taxing on the hardware.

While playing multiple games on your Phone at once can drain battery life and memory fairly quickly, playing using Emulators on PC such as LDPlayer is far more efficient.

4) Superior Graphics and Resolution

While games like Among Us won't be competing with console games in terms of graphical fidelity and detail. It is still a pretty charming game in terms of aesthetics, and a lot of that charm is lost on small mobile screens with low resolution.

However, LDPLayer offers far better resolution than smartphones can, making full use of the capable hardware on the PC.

5) Custom Macros

For the craftier players of the lot, LDPlayer allows players to use its exclusive tools to make custom scripts for games such as Among Us to help them out in the game or make it more fun.

Read here to learn more about Custom Macros.

Why LDPlayer to play Among Us on PC?

In order to play Among Us on PC, players must make a purchase on Steam. However, the game is free for Android devices on the Google Play Store. Therefore, players can enjoy the game for free using emulators such as LDPlayer in order to play the game on PC.

LDPlayer stands out as the clear best choice in emulators to play mobile versions of games like Among Us on PC