How to play Axie Infinity game: Rules, platforms and more

Axie Infinity is quickly making its name as the market leader in a genre of games that are steadily rising in popularity.

The rise of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) has been manifold since the development of the cryptocurrency. While opinions about NFT in games and their potential roles are debatable, they have become extremely popular in recent times.

NFTs in video games has led to the birth of a play-to-earn model which allows gamers to treat a game like a a market. As players play more and more, they earn valuable items called NFTs and based on rarity, the items can be less or more valuable. This is in stark contrast to traditional games which require expenses, be it in terms of time or money.

Axie Infinity follows the same formula but has some attractive features that have made it one of the hottest games on the market. The overall game design, ecosystem and player base all come together to create the perfect recipe for a hit. With newer players joining all the time, let's take a look at the basic gameplay patterns and other details.

Basic gameplay rules, available platforms and more details for Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity, in a very basic sense, takes a lot from games like Pokemon in how the core game operates. Players raise, battle and trade axies in this game and these axies are the NFTs. Although the axies are owned and operated only partially by the players, they can still monetize their assets and earn from them.

Basic gameplay modes and rules

The basic game play of Axie Infinity is quite similar to that of the Pokemon games. Battles are fought in 1 v 1 where each person puts on a team of 3 axies. These axies have their unique stats and the fight takes place in turn-based combat.

The combat also has cards which have to be used in a tactical manner. Putting the cards in essence is the equivalent of choosing attacks when it comes to Pokemon games. There are some elements of randomness which adds to the drama of the matches.

Two main game modes

Axie Infinity features both PVP and PVE. The PVE mode is called the 'Adventure' mode where players take on various monsters across 36 levels of Ruins. Doing so successfully earns them Small Love Potion (SLP).

The 'Arena' mode, on the other hand, pits players directly against each other. The players take turns combatting against each other and are awarded SLP based on their MMR.

Both modes have the same gameplay with the only difference coming over who is controlling the opponents.

Importance of SLP

Small Love Potions are extremely important because they're required to breed axies which are grown and put to use. Players can sell their axies as well and rarer ones can earn a player a hefty amount of profit. SLP can also be traded for other crypto tokens on Ronin's decentralized crypto exchange platform.

Axie Infinity is available on several platforms

The requirements for Axie Infinity are pretty simple and the game is available on a wide number of platforms. The game even has crossplay and is available on PCs, Android, iOs and MacOS.

However, multiple accounts are bannable under the game rules and players can switch between PC and mobile as long as they're using the same account to login and play.

