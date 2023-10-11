How to play co-op in EA FC 24?

Playing co-op in EA FC 24 can be one of the most fun activities for its players, as it creates an entirely new challenge for them. While it's quite easy to play online against each other, the latest football video game also allows you to play together with your friends and take on teams of others across different game modes. While general matchmaking has similar features to playing with other human players on the same team, playing with your friend is pretty easy as well.

The online modes of EA FC 24 come in different natures and types, ranging from the extremely competitive Champions Finals to the much more casual friendlies. It's the latter where you can choose to play with or against your friend. However, the process is slightly different than typical matchmaking, and knowing the correct process will allow you to play in co-op sessions as much as you want.

EA FC 24 co-op allows you to play with your friends

The ability to play co-op with your friend has received significant upgrades over the last couple of years, all thanks to the introduction of cross-play. In the earlier games, you and your friend would've had to be on the same platform in order to play together. That's no longer the case, and the only requirement for both of you is to use the same generation of devices for EA FC 24.

The social tab allows you to invite your friends (Image via EA)

The most important thing is to be in-game friends with the person you want to play with in the game.

Use the RT/R2 button to open the social tab.

It will show you the list of people you have recently played with. Additionally, there's an available section that lets you add your friend using their in-game name.

You can also do the same on a PC using the EA app. In this case, however, your EA account will need to be linked with your respective Steam/Xbox/PlayStation account.

Once you have added the said person as a friend, start the game.

Go to a game mode that allows you to co-op. For this example, we will consider the friendlies.

Go to Play a Friend.

Open the social tab to invite your friend. Once both of you're in the same lobby, you can then proceed to start a match.

Do note that you can have co-op sessions with more than two players.

The ability to play with your friends together is also available in other modes like Volta. The process of playing in those modes is the same.

That's all you have to do to play with your friends in EA FC 24. Make sure to have crossplay enabled if the two of you aren't on the same platforms.