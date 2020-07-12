COD Mobile: How to play the game with a Controller

COD Mobile is one of the only few games that allow players to use a Controller.

Here is how the players can play COD Mobile using a Controller.

Nishant FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

How to play COD Mobile with a Controller (Picture Courtesy: TheGamingRevolution/YT)

COD Mobile consists of various features that make it stand out from other games on the mobile platform. One of the game's unique features is Controller support, which enables the players to enjoy the game using a PS4/Xbox One Controller.

The use of a Controller on a Smartphone is a different experience all together. A lot of mobile players would want to play COD Mobile using a Controller.

Here is how the players can play COD Mobile via a Controller.

How to play COD Mobile with a Controller

Players can play the game on both Android and iOS devices using a Controller. They can follow the steps given below to connect their Controller to the respective devices. COD Mobile players would have to enable 'Allow to use controller' setting first in the Controller settings menu.

Step 1: Open the Bluetooth Settings of the mobile device.

Step 2: Click on 'Pair New Device' option.

Step 3: Press the PS button and Share button on the Controller or the Xbox Controller's Connect button.

Advertisement

Step 4: Pair the device with the Controller from the list of available Bluetooth devices.

Step 5: The game detects the Controller, and the players can now play COD Mobile.

How to customize Controller settings in COD Mobile

The game provides separate settings for Controllers. To change settings, players can follow the given steps:

Step 1: On the main screen of the game, click on the Settings icon.

Step 2: Browse through the settings and press 'Controller Settings'.

Step 3: Players can customize the sensitivity of the Controller according to their preference.

After changing the sensitivity settings, players can try them out by playing a few TDMs. They can change the settings as many times as they want until they find the perfect setting.