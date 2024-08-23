How to play Envoys Cosmic Crucible Tournament in Marvel Strike Force

Marvel Strike Force has brought back The Envoys Cosmic Crucible Tournament once more. This exciting competitive event features top players, known as Envoys, showcasing their skills in a structured format. The event will test their strategic abilities and serve as a preview for upcoming changes in the game's Cosmic Crucible mode.

The tournament will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2024, between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM Pacific Time (USA).

Marvel Strike Force Envoys Cosmic Crucible Tournament structure

The tournament consists of three trials, each lasting one hour. Envoys will face off against different opponents during these trials, which will allow them to experience the dynamic combat and variety of the Cosmic Crucible mode.

All participants will operate under identical conditions, utilizing a level 100 account with characters at Gear Tier 19, 7 Yellow Stars, and 7 Red Stars. Notably, the character Mephisto is banned from play to ensure a level playing field and encourage the use of diverse team compositions.

Envoys Cosmic Crucible Tournament rules and regulations

The tournament adheres to specific rules designed to maintain fairness among the competitors. Each Envoy must prepare a strategy based on their understanding of the game mechanics and knowledge of opponents.

The format also allows players to experiment with different team synergies and tactics, which can lead to exciting gameplay and unexpected outcomes.

Envoys Cosmic Crucible Tournament rewards

The winner of this tournament will get an exclusive chance to work with the development team for season 11, while the audience will be rewarded with promo codes and in-game goodies.

Fans of Marvel Strike Force can watch the tournament live on the Twitch channels of different content creators like MobileGamer, DorkyDad, ValleyFlyin, Dulom, and many others.

The Envoys Cosmic Crucible Tournament is a unique event that brings together the best players in the Marvel Strike Force community. By following the structured format and engaging with fans, it simultaneously showcases high-level gameplay and builds anticipation for future updates in Cosmic Crucible mode.

Marvel Strike Force is available worldwide and can be played on Android and iOS devices.

