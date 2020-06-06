How to play Free Fire online

Free Fire's online mobile gaming platform has gained massive success in the recent past and is considered a competitor to PUBG Mobile.

If you have storage problems and limited data, you can play Free Fire without installing it by following these steps.

Free Fire. Image: Wallpaper Cave.

Free Fire is a very popular game in India and has been compared to PUBG Mobile a lot of times. Unlike PUBG Mobile, Free Fire has a much faster gameplay and quick reaction is necessary in order to win the game.

Popular shooter games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty attract mobile gamers, but require nearly 2 GB space in their phones. Many players cannot afford that, hence, Free Fire is a better option for them as it only requires approximately 500 MB storage.

Free Fire has often been compared to PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty. Image: YouTube.

The best part about Free Fire is that it does not need to be downloaded, and can be played online. So for players who cannot afford 500 MB storage, this is a good option. This also lets them check it out before downloading it on their phones. That way they don’t have to go through the hassle of uninstallation if they do not like the game.

Before trying out Free Fire, make sure that you have a stable internet connection. Needless to say, it makes the experience of playing Free Fire much better.

How to play Free Fire online

Here is how you can enjoy the game without having to download it:

1. Open Google Play Store on your mobile phone.

2. Search for Free Fire.

Advertisement

3. Select the first option.

Click the 'Try Now' option.

4. When the option for downloading the game appears on the screen, you will see a ‘Try Now’ option present on the left side, right beside the ‘Install’ option. Click on it.

Now you are all set to try out Fire Fire. The game should start within 10 to 15 seconds, depending on your internet connection.

Thus this is how you can play Free Fire multiple times without actually having to download it. If you change your mind, you can always download Free Fire by clicking the ‘Install’ option.