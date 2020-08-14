How to play Free Fire in training mode

Free Fire offers players a variety of game modes to try out. The game is very competitive, and the users are always looking to reach the higher tiers. To do so, they sometimes need to improve their gameplay by practicing.

To encourage this, the developers have added a training mode in Free Fire, where players can practice and sharpen their skills. But many newer games do not know how they can access this mode. In this article, we discuss how to play in this mode in the game.

How to play the training mode in Garena Free Fire

Players have to follow the steps given below to play the training mode:

Step 1: They need to open Free Fire and click on the mode change option present on the top-right corner of the screen.

Click on the mode change option

Step 2: Several game modes appear, and they have to press on the 'Training' option, as shown in the picture below.

Press on the Training button

Step 3: The players can then click on the start button to commence this mode.

Click on the start button

Advertisement

Training mode is divided into three sectors

The three different sectors of training mode

Target Range: Users can practice their aim by shooting down the various targets. They would also have to select the required weapons in this area.

Target Range

Social Zone: Here, players can explore the different actions in Free Fire, like ropeway. Also, all the vehicles are present in the Social Zone for practice.

All vehicles in the Social Zone

Combat Zone: In this zone, players can put their weapon skills to the test against real players inside a practice arena.

Combat zone

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.