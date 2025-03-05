How to play Mecha Break Open Beta

Mecha Break, created by Amazing Seasun Games, is an exciting free-to-play mecha action game that has received a lot of attention since its announcement. Drawing influence from legendary franchises such as Gundam, this title allows users to customize and pilot humanoid vehicles in large-scale online battles. The game is now in Open Beta on PC via Steam and on Xbox Series X|S consoles, with a PlayStation 5 release planned in the future.

This article will detail how you can access Mecha Break's Open Beta on PC and Xbox.

Mecha Break Open Beta: How to play on PC and Xbox

Participating in the game's Open Beta for PC and Xbox is a straightforward process.

The steps for accessing the game on each platform are as follows.

Playing on PC with Steam

Access the Steam platform: Make sure the Steam client is installed on your PC. If not, download and install it from Steam's official website. Find the game: Open the Steam client and type "Mecha Break" in the search field. Install the demo: To download and install the game, visit the game's store page and select the 'Install Demo' button. This demo serves as an Open Beta version. Launch and play: Once installed, launch the game from your Steam library to get started with the action.

Playing on Xbox Series X|S Consoles

Navigate to the Xbox Game Store: From your Xbox Series X|S console's home screen, access the Microsoft Store. Search for the game: Use the search function to locate "Mecha Break Open Beta". Download the title: Select the game from the search results and choose the option to download and install it on your console. Launch the game: After installation, launch the game from your game library and start playing.

It is worth noting that the Xbox Open Beta was initially delayed but it is now live as of March 4, 2025. To compensate for the delay, the developers are offering Xbox players 2,000 Corite (in-game currency), allowing them to unlock additional mechs immediately.

This is all you need to know about playing Mech Break's Open Beta. By following these guidelines, players can fully immerse themselves in the dynamic world of the game and contribute valuable feedback during the Open Beta phase.

