How to play MLB The Show 23 on Xbox Cloud Gaming

MLB The Show 23 is the latest and greatest entry in the series of Major League Baseball based video games from Sony and San Diego Studios. The eighteenth entry in the MLB series features updated gameplay and graphics for all baseball fans.

Since its inclusion in the Xbox Game Pass, MLB The Show 23 also features a cloud gaming solution for players without access to Microsoft’s latest console or a beefy PC. However, eager players must have an existing subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play it via the cloud.

As such, to clear any confusion and detail additional information about the same, this article will delve into how players can play the beloved title on Xbox’s cloud gaming service.

How to play MLB The Show 23 via Xbox Cloud Gaming

Here are the steps players must follow to add and begin playing the game from their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account:

As a prerequisite, you must have an active subscription to Xbox’s Game Pass Ultimate service. Additionally, you must also have the ability to stream games onto your hardware. This feature may be region locked. Simply open the Xbox app or press the Xbox button on your controller on your Xbox One/Xbox Series console. Select "My Game & Apps" in the pop-up guide. Next, select the "See All" option underneath it to proceed. Select "MLB The Show 23" from the Xbox Game Pass section of the Full Library. Finally, launch the game to begin playing.

PC players can only access the game via the cloud service, from the Cloud Gaming tab under the Xbox PC app for Windows 10/11. A controller is required.

Things players should keep in mind while streaming from the cloud

While cloud gaming is an incredible feature to have, it is not without its shortcomings. Eager players must keep the following points in mind before firing up a session of MLB The Show 23 on their favorite device:

A fast, stable internet connection with low latency is preferred.

A minimum speed of 20 Mbps or higher is recommended.

Make sure to connect to the 5Ghz Wi-Fi network of your router or even use a wired LAN cable instead to minimise input latency.

Only one account and one controller is supported at a time.

Make sure to use an Xbox compatible controller lest you may face compatibility issues.

Additionally, make sure nothing is stressing your network while running the game.

MLB The Show 23 was released on March 28 2023 for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 to positive reviews worldwide. A Nintendo Switch port is also available.

The game is available to play via Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service as well.

