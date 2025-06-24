How to play PEAK with more than 5 players

By Ishant Jadhav
Published Jun 24, 2025 19:17 GMT
PEAK launched on June 16, 2025 (Image via Aggro Crab || Landfall)

PEAK is a brutally challenging first-person co-op survival game where every step counts. While the game is officially designed for solo play or up to four players, some climbers have found a way to scale higher with bigger teams. Thanks to modding, it's possible to play PEAK with more than five players.

Although not officially supported, it adds a chaotic and fun twist to your expedition. This guide will walk you through how to play PEAK with more than five players.

Note: Mods in PEAK must be used only at the player's discretion.

Playing PEAK with more than five players

Only the host will need this mod — Your friends can join without any setup on their end (Image via Aggro Crab || Landfall)

To unlock the ability to play with more than five climbers, you must install the PEAK Unlimited Mod. This community mod removes the player cap, allowing up to 20 players in a single lobby by default — and potentially more, though performance may suffer as numbers increase.

How to install the PEAK Unlimited Mod

Here’s a quick guide to installing the PEAK Unlimited Mod from Thunderstore:

1) Download BepInEx Framework

  • Go to Thunderstore and download the correct BepInEx zip file.
  • Extract the zip into your PEAK game folder. To find the folder, right-click PEAK in your Steam Library, then Manage and Browse local files.

2) Launch PEAK once

  • Start and close the game once to allow BepInEx to generate the necessary folders.
3) Install the mod

  • Download the PEAK Unlimited Mod from Thunderstore.
  • Copy the PeakUnlimited.dll file.

4) Place the mod file

  • Navigate to: \PEAK\BepInEx\plugins
  • Paste the .dll file into the plugins folder.

5) Edit player limit (Optional)

  • To increase the default player cap (20), go to: \PEAK\bepinex\config\PeakUnlimited.cfg
  • Adjust the player limit as you like (beware of lag with higher counts).

While modding lets you turn your climb into a chaotic party, remember that it can also cause bugs or instability. If you run into issues, try removing the mod and launching the game clean. It’s also a good idea to back up your saves before making any changes, just to be safe.

About the author
Ishant Jadhav

Ishant Jadhav

Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.

Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.

When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
