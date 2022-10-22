How to play PGA Tour 2K23 with friends

The online aspect of PGA Tour 2K23 is slightly limited compared to games like FIFA 23 or NHL 23. It doesn't mean that there is no multiplayer — players can easily showcase their skills in online modes. Moreover, they can also have healthy competition by teeing with their buddies on the virtual platform.

2K has ensured that players will be able to play together if they want to do so. However, there's a certain restriction since crossplay isn't available. Nevertheless, they can choose to play with their friends, and the overall process of setting up a contest isn't very difficult. Any player can make it easier; all they need to do is follow the steps mentioned in this article to have a seamless gaming experience.

Plenty of new features have arrived on the PGA Tour 2K23 as 2K has promised to deliver an authentic golfing experience to the players. With professional golfers, licensed equipment, and multiple courses, they can enjoy the game as much as they want.

PGA Tour 2K23 offers same-platform multiplayer

As mentioned earlier, PGA Tour 2K23 has certain restrictions and limitations regarding online play. To play with friends, players must ensure that everyone is on the same platform. Once that's settled, here are the steps to set up a duel.

Matches with friends can be set up in the casual section of the game. It can be accessed from the main menu with the LT/RT button or the L1/R1 button.

From the casual mode, choose an online match.

There are plenty of options to select from in the online match section, and you can either go Head-to-Head or start a Divot Derby. The Topgolf section is also available here, and you can engage in the same by selecting it from the relevant area.

Once the type of game is selected, you will have to create a room in which your friend has to be added.

The room can be created with the help of Create a Private Match.

After creating one, go to your friend list and press the X/Square button to send an invite from within the game.

Alternatively, you can also check the room code and hand it to a friend(s), and they can use it in PGA Tour 2K23 to enter the room.

You will also be able to accept invite requests if you're unsure about creating a room yourself.

That's it for the steps; by following them, a player can play easily with their friends in PGA Tour 2K23. Online societies keep a track record of all the custom duels that take place in the game, so stats will never be a problem.

Moreover, players will also have the option to choose between casual and simulation when setting up the Society style. They can also select if they want to keep their rooms and stats private or public. Overall, it's a healthy mode that allows players to break the regular grind's monotonous nature.

