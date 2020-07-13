PlayStation 4 has been one of the most successful consoles for Sony. It is a clear choice for players looking to play quality console exclusives.

PS4 console exclusives are some of the best games you can play currently. They consist of absolute modern classics like God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man and The Last of Us Part II.

The console comes with several features that allow you to have more control over your games. One such brilliant feature of the PS4 is Remote Play. This feature allows you to play your PS4 games on your Android or iOS device.

The only requirement for you to start playing your PS4 games on your smartphone device is that both your device and the PS4 must be on the same Wi-Fi network.

The process is extremely simple, but keep in mind, that you will need to have a fast and stable internet connection for a seamless gaming experience.

How to play PS4 games on Android and iOS devices

The Last of Us Part II using Remote Play (on iOS device)

The Remote Play app is available on Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS devices. The app is free to download and does not require a purchase.

Follow these steps to start using your smartphone as a controller for your PS4:

Download the Remote Play App

On your PS4 Home Screen, go to Settings

Select Remote Play Connection Settings

Enable Remote Play

Select Add Device

Open the Remote Play app on your smartphone

Select "Start Remote Play"

Enter the passcode displayed on your PS4 screen

Advertisement

The application will take only a few moments to begin Remote Play, after which you can begin playing your favourite games even when you're not in the same room.

However, ensure that your Internet connection is fast and stable.