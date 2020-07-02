How to play PUBG cross-platform on Xbox One and PS4?

PUBG now supports cross-play matchmaking and allows Xbox One players to play with those who are using a PS4.

The upcoming updates of PUBG will allow cross-play matchmaking for Stadia players too.

n

PUBG Cross-Platform Party (Picture Source: pubg.com)

The developers of PUBG added the cross-play feature for Xbox One and PS4 in October 2019. However, the formation of parties with players on other consoles was not possible until February, this year.

The 6.2 version update of PUBG for consoles has changed the scenario completely. Xbox One and PS4 players will now be able to form parties and cross-play with each other.

Cross Party Play in PUBG

Friend list (Picture Source: pubg.com)

The update brought a change in the structure of friend lists, as well. The friend list is now divided into four sections. The first section features players that are on the same console platform. The second section features friends from other platforms.

Players can add friends in their PUBG friend list by simply clicking the follow button while viewing their profile. The third section of the friend list contains recent teammates that you have played with. The last section of the friend list contains all your current teammates.

How to play cross-platform on Xbox One and PS4

Post the update, players from one console will be able to join the party of players who are on a different console. They will have to invite each other from the PUBG friend list.

Advertisement

However, according to the patch notes of the 6.2 version update, the players will be able to communicate with each other only in a match, and not in the lobby.

With the upcoming 7.1 versio update, Stadia players who are using controllers will also be able to play with Xbox One and PS4 players.

However, the cross-platform play is limited to Xbox One, PS4 and Stadia players with controllers only. Cross-platform play with PC players looks very unlikely. This is because PC players have an advantage over those who use a controller.