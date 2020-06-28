PUBG Mobile Lite online: How to play the game on PC

Mobile gamers can play PUBG Mobile Lite on their PC using emulators.

There are various emulators that the players can use to play PUBG Mobile Lite on their PC.

How to play PUBG Mobile Lite online for PC

Millions of mobile gamers play PUBG Mobile lite globally. The game was made specifically for players with low-end devices to enjoy the battle royale experience.

Players like to play battle royale games on all kinds of devices. Some players want to play PUBG Mobile Lite on their PC. To play PUBG Mobile Lite on their desktops, players would have to use certain applications known as emulators.

Emulators enable the players to enjoy various mobile games on their PC.

Gameloop

Gameloop Emulator (Picture Courtesy: gameloop.fun)

Gameloop is an official gaming emulator made by Tencent Games to run numerous mobile games on PC. Players can play PUBG Mobile Lite on this emulator smoothly without any lags. However, players would have to manually download the game as it is not available for direct download.

How to download PUBG Mobile lite using Gameloop

Step 1:Download Gameloop to run PUBG Mobile lite. The players can find it on the official GameLoop website.

Step 2: Players cannot directly set up the game on Gameloop. They would have to download PUBG Mobile Lite apk from the official website.

Step 3: Click on the ‘My Games’ option. Then, click on ‘Add an App.’

Step 4: Select the installation location and wait for it to complete.

The players would then be able to play the game after the process is completed.

Bluestacks

Bluestacks (Picture Courtesy: bluestacks.com)

Bluestacks is another popular emulator that the players can use to play PUBG Mobile Lite. It is one of the better emulators out there as it lets players play the game without any hiccups. It has several unique features like instant translation, HD graphics, and more. Players can directly download the PUBG Mobile lite from Google Play Store.

How to download PUBG Mobile lite using Bluestacks

As mentioned earlier, players can download the game directly from the Play Store. It is very much similar to downloading the game on a smartphone.

Step 1: Sign in to the Play Store on the emulator.

Step 2: Search for PUBG Mobile lite and click install.

You can play the game after the installation.

Nox Player

Nox Player (Picture Courtesy: bignox.com)

Nox Player emulator has all the features that are required for a seamless gaming experience. Also, it supports keyboards and gamepads. It also lets the player run multiple games at the same time. Like Bluestacks, players can download PUBG Mobile lite from the Play Store.

There are various other emulators that the players can use to play PUBG Mobile Lite on their PC. The emulators mentioned above are just a recommendation; the players can try out the other emulators also to run this game online. The steps to download will remain almost the same.