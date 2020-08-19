An emulator is an application that lets users run Android apps and games on PC. Several emulators allow the players to play mobile games like PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire. Tencent Gaming Buddy got rebranded as GameLoop, and it is a very popular emulator that is developed by Tencent Games.

Several players wish to play PUBG Mobile Lite on PCs using GameLoop, as it is the official offering of the game's developers. However, many of them do not have an idea about how they can do so. If you are one of those, then this article is for you, as we discuss how to play the game on this emulator.

How to play PUBG Mobile Lite on PC with GameLoop?

Follow the steps given below to download and play the game on this emulator:

Step 1: Download and install the emulator from the official website. You can click this link to go to the official GameLoop website.

Step 2: You cannot directly download the game in GameLoop. You will have to add it to the emulator manually.

Add PUBG Mobile Lite to the Emulator

Step 3: Download the APK file of the game from the PUBG Mobile Lite website.

Step 4: After the APK file gets downloaded, click on the 'Add an App' option available on the 'My Games' tab.

Step 5: Navigate to and select the APK file and click ok.

Advertisement

Step 6: A dialogue box appears, prompting the users to install the 'Standard engine' post in which the game will be installed. It might take some time.

The game will be soon installed

You can now enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Lite, the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, on your PC. However, it is essential to note that the use of an emulator is not allowed in PUBG Mobile Lite tournaments.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.