How to play PUBG Mobile Lite on PC with Tencent Gaming Buddy

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile. It is equally as popular as the original mobile battle royale sensation and has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

The game is only available for Android devices but can also be played on PC with the help of emulators. Gameloop, previously known as Tencent Gaming Buddy, is the most commonly used emulator for playing PUBG Mobile Lite and in this article, we take a look at how you can use it to play the mobile battle royale on PC.

What is Gameloop?

GameLoop is a popular choice for playing PUBG Mobile Lite (Picture Courtesy: gameloop.fun)

The Gameloop emulator was developed by Tencent Games and is one of the most popular choices to play PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. Most of the games are well optimised in this emulator, and players generally enjoy a lag-free and seamless gaming experience.

How to play PUBG Mobile Lite on Gameloop

PUBG Mobile is not directly available on the Gameloop emulator, so players will have to download and install the game manually. Follow the steps given below to install the game and play it on Gameloop:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gameloop. Download and install the emulator.

Step 2: Visit the PUBG Mobile website and download the APK file.

Click on the ‘Add an app’ option present on the top right corner

Step 3: Open the emulator and go ‘My Games’. Click on the ‘Add an app’ option present on the top right corner.

Step 4: Locate the APK file and click open.

Step 5: The game will get installed but it might take time depending on the hardware.

PUBG Mobile lite has been installed

Step 6: Players can play the game after the installation.

It is crucial to note that the use of an emulator is not allowed in official tournaments.