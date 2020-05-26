How to play PUBG Mobile on a Mac?

Playing PUBG Mobile on a Mac

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games in India right now. Almost everyone can be seen playing the game, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

While most people play PUBG Mobile on a smartphone, there are many others who play it on a PC, using the Tencent Buddy emulator that allows one to play PUBG Mobile on one's desktop or laptop. But the catch here is that Tencent Buddy emulator cannot be installed on a Mac the way you can do on another operating system like Windows. So how can users play PUBG Mobile using an emulator on their Mac just like their Windows counterparts?

To do the same, you need to install the latest version of Windows on your Mac and then install the Tencent Buddy emulator for Windows on your Mac to be able to play PUBG Mobile on your Mac.

Read on to find out how to install Windows on your Mac and then install Tencent Buddy emulator to be able toplay PUBG Mobile on you Mac.

Installing Windows on Mac using Bootcamp

Installing Windows on a Mac

You'll need a Windows ISO Disk Image which you can download from here. You'll need a minimum of 64 GB of free space on your hard disk and an external pen drive/hard drive of at least 16 GB of storage depending on your model. You can check the requirements here.

Thankfully, Apple includes a programme to install Windows on a Mac. It means that downloading Windows is officially supported by Apple and is very easy to do so. Here are the steps:

Open Boot Camp Assistant by going to Finder --> Applications --> Other Folder --> Boot Camp Assistant. Once you open the programme, follow the on-screen instructions to install Windows on your Mac.

Installing Windows will require you to split your hard disk into two parts, one for macOS and the other for Windows. You can change how much storage you can allocate to both parts in Boot Camp, but you cannot change it later. So keep in mind how much storage you require and choose the sizes accordingly.

Advertisement

Once Windows installs, your Mac will restart in Windows, and it'll finish setting up Windows and install the necessary drivers.

How to download the Tencent Buddy emulator to play PUBG Mobile on Windows?

Installing the Tencent Buddy emulator

Once you are done with setting up Windows, you'll have to download the Tencent Buddy emulator which you can download from here using any web browser.

After you download the Tencent Buddy emulator, click on it to install the emulator on your device. Follow the on-screen instructions, and you'll be good to go!

Do note that depending on your model, the game might not run smoothly or it might not be an enjoyable experience. For context, I have a 2012 13" MacBook Pro and a 2019 13" MacBook Pro. The game barely ran on my 2012 model whereas it was a lot smoother on my 2019 model.