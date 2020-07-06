How to play PUBG Mobile on PC in 2020

Several players look for ways to play the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile on their PC.

This article is a guide on how players can play PUBG Mobile on PC using the emulator.

How to play PUBG Mobile emulator (Picture Source: Wallpapercave.com)

PUBG Mobile has almost become synonymous with battle royale mobile gaming. The popularity of the game has increase manifold over the years.

Some gamers want to try this incredible battle royale game on different platforms. Hence, they always look for ways to play PUBG Mobile on PC. In this article, we discuss how the players can play PUBG Mobile on PC.

How to play PUBG Mobile on PC in 2020

To play PUBG Mobile on a PC, players will have to use an emulator. Several emulators are available in the market.

Gameloop

Gameloop (Picture Courtesy: Gameloop.fun)

Gameloop is the official emulator for PUBG Mobile. The emulator is used by many players courtesy to its features. The emulator is developed by Tencent Games. Hence, there is no reason to doubt its authenticity. Some of the key features of this emulator are:

AOW engine which ensures lag-free gameplay. Easily to customize and map the controls 2K Resolution support Lower hardware requirement

How to use Gameloop to play PUBG Mobile

Advertisement

Players can download the emulator from the official website. After installation, the players can search for PUBG Mobile on the emulator to play the game.

BlueStacks

Enter caption

It is one of the oldest emulators out there and is a go-to emulator for many players. Here are some of the key features of Bluestacks:

Easy to change the controls Run multiple games at once. Ability to record gameplay with a single key Real-time translation Higher FPS

How to use BlueStacks to play PUBG Mobile

Players need to download the emulator from the official website. They would have to log in to their account on the Play Store to download the game.

These emulators, as mentioned earlier, are just recommendations. Players can also use other available emulators in the market. The process of installing the game is almost similar in all the emulators.