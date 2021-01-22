How to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2 in 2021

Roblox is a popular online platform where everyone can create and share their video games with the entire community.

The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the most advanced all-in-one VR systems available to players. Additionally, the Oculus Quest 2 extends its support to Roblox as well. With a wide variety of genres to choose from, Roblox presents an exceptional VR experience for players to enjoy.

Would the Oculus quest 2 work with Roblox? — Winter (@Winter_kate12) October 9, 2020

However, connecting the Oculus 2 to Roblox can be a bit tricky for players. To solve their troubles, here's a step-by-step guide on how to connect the Oculus Quest 2 to Roblox's online platform.

Roblox on Oculus Quest 2

Before getting started with the process, players need to ensure that they have an Oculus Link Cable to connect their Oculus Quest 2 to their PC. Players can purchase the original cable from the official Oculus store.

After ensuring that they have the Oculus Link Cable, players need to follow this series of steps:

Players will need to download and install the official Oculus app on their PC. The download link can be found here.

Once the app has installed, players need to connect their Oculus Quest 2 to their PC, using the Oculus Link Cable.

Players need to ensure that "Unknown Sources" has been activated from the Gear settings tab on the app.

Upon connecting their Oculus Quest 2, players will be presented with two separate permission prompts. The first one will be to allow the PC to access data on the Quest 2, this can be denied if players wish to. The second prompt will seek permission to enable Oculus link. Players must grant permission to this prompt.

After granting permission, the Oculus Quest 2 will be connected to the PC. Players can simply launch Roblox at this point.

However, before proceeding any further, players need to enable VR from the settings menu in the game. Once this has been done, players can enjoy Roblox on their Oculus Quest 2 headsets.

Following this series of steps will allow players to connect their Oculus Quest 2 headsets to their PC, so as to enjoy Roblox in VR.