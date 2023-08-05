Split-screen couch co-op has been one of the biggest defining features of Larian games, so it's not all that surprising why many expect Baldur’s Gate 3 to have it as well. With the title finally having an official release on PC, there has been a fair bit of curiosity amongst fans regarding some of the things that they will be able to expect in the game when they boot it up.

One of the biggest concerns is if the full release will have a split-screen couch co-op option, and if so, how it will actually work.

Baldur’s Gate 3, being an RPG that remains true to its DnD core, is best played with a friend hence today’s guide will go over some of the things that you will get to know about split-screen couch co-op in the RPG.

Is there Split-screen couch co-op in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Fortunately, the full version of the RPG does have split-screen couch co-op, and you will be able to play the game locally with a friend.

Split-screen will also be available for the PlayStation 5 version of the title, which is set to officially release on September 6, 2023.

As for the Xbox Series S/X version of the game, Larian Studios is yet to be able to properly implement the feature for the Microsoft consoles. It’s because of the Series S’ hardware limitations for couch co-op that the developers have opted to shift Baldur’s Gate 3’s Xbox release to 2024.

How to play Split-screen couch co-op in Baldur’s Gate 3?

To be able to play split-screen couch co-op in Baldur’s Gate 3, all you and your buddy will need are two controllers that are connected to the same platform, which is either PC or PlayStation 5 for now.

For PC, ensure you are using controller input devices otherwise, the RPG will not detect them. Once you have the devices set up, you must log into the game, and the main menu will automatically give you the option to enjoy it in Split-screen co-op.

Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 Split-screen co-op with a mouse and keyboard?

PC players will unfortunately not be able to enjoy the RPG's Split-screen co-op with a mouse and keyboard. Both you and your buddy need to have a controller to be able to enjoy the game together.

Mouse and Keyboard input will be disabled if you are switching to Split-screen, so make sure to have an extra controller handy if you are calling a friend over to spend time together in the Forgotten Realm.