How to play The Last of Us Part 1 trial with PlayStation Plus on PS5

The PlayStation Plus subscription has introduced a wonderful offer for all those who might not have tried The Last of Us Part 1. One of last year's biggest releases, the entire game has been reworked by Sony from the bottom up, turning it into a much more modern rendition of the original classic.

The release was a big hit with the community in 2022, despite some people not being pleased with its price. Now in 2023, PlayStation 5 owners can try out the game for a limited time if they're subscribed to PlayStation Plus. Let's take a look at how gamers can try out Last of Us Part 1 on their PS5 consoles through a two-hour free trial. This is the first time Sony is offering first-party games that can be played on trial.

Last of Us Part 1 trial with the PlayStation Plus subscription is a wonderful addition to the service

The Last of Us Part 1 is an action-adventure offering that's a remake of Last of Us, a title originally released on the PS3 console back in 2013. Naughty Dog has made some vast improvements to the original release. While the story and campaign have stayed the same, the graphical enhancements are noticeable. Features like the capability to obtain 60 FPS, for example, allow users to enjoy greater visual fidelity on their PS5 consoles.

Earlier in 2022, Sony rebranded their existing PlayStation Plus service, making it more in line with the Xbox Game Pass. Three tiers are available to its users, and the Premium or Deluxe level comes with the highest set of advantages.

Sony has now added more appeal to this tier by offering a limited-time trial for one of its best first-party releases in 2022: Last of Us Part 1. To enjoy the title, PS Plus subscribers will need to have the Premium tier and perform the following steps:

Go to the PS digital store from a browser or your PS5 console.

Login into the store using your subscription account and ensure that it hasn't expired.

Search Last of Us Part 1, and then go to the game's description page.

There will be a couple of options, one of which will provide access to the two-hour trial. Select it to confirm your order.

If you aren't eligible for it due to the nature of your subscription, you'll be asked to get the Premium tier instead.

There isn't a time on the trial offer, so PlayStation Plus users will likely be able to enjoy it all moments.

Once it's added, you can download the game on your PS5 and enjoy the story.

It is worth noting that the trial will offer two hours of gameplay, and you will lose access once this period is over.

It remains to be seen if offering such trial periods for games will become a norm for PlayStation Plus, with the platform seeing more such deals in the coming days.

