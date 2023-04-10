How to play The Masters in EA Sports PGA Tour

EA Sports PGA Tour is the newest in the PGA Tour series of golf simulation sports video games from Electronic Arts. As a mainline entry in the series, the game features many visual and gameplay enhancements over its 2015 predecessor, making it the best yet. EA Sports PGA Tour features plenty of in-game tournaments and additional content, including the "Road to the Masters" game mode available at launch. The Masters and its various game mode content will be the focus of this article. Read on to learn more about the same.

Note: Minor gameplay trivia and mechanics will be discussed below; discretion is advised for spoilers.

Eager players can begin The Masters at Augusta National in EA Sports PGA Tour

The "Road to the Masters" in-game content is available at launch and allows players to compete in the prestigious Master's Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club.

The quest involves several game modes, such as:

Championship Moments allow players to participate in multiple challenges that recreate championship highlights of interest.

allow players to participate in multiple challenges that recreate championship highlights of interest. Spotlight: Masters Champions that allows players to participate in challenges inspired by previous Masters champions such as Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler.

that allows players to participate in challenges inspired by previous Masters champions such as Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler. Sponsors are an in-game mechanic that makes players earn sponsorships in real time as they play better.

an in-game mechanic that makes players earn sponsorships in real time as they play better. A Coaching Academy that serves as your primary practice ground to warm you up for The Masters as you polish your skills.

Completing these game modes will allow for a complete Masters's experience for fans of the PGA Tour series. Additionally, a total of 30 different courses will be available on launch - including the much coveted 2022 men's championships host courses.

Players can rest easy knowing that Standard and Deluxe game editions have access to The Masters in the Augusta National game mode. Furthermore, 2023 championships will be added to the game as part of its live-service model.

What other significant events are part of the game lineup?

Other than the all-important Masters, EA Sports PGA Tour also has the following noteworthy tournaments that players can partake in:

St Andrews

Pebble Beach

The Country Club

Southern Hills

TPC Sawgrass

East Lake

Wilmington Country Club

TPC Boston

TPC Southwind

TPC Scottsdale

Whistling Straits

PGA West

Quail Hollow

Torrey Pines

Kiawah Island Ocean Course

Chambers Bay

Banff Springs

Wolf Creek

Bay Hill

Liberty National

Harbour Town

Riviera Country Club

Tara Iti

Top of the Rock

Bandon Dunes

Evian Resort

Teeth of the Dog

Wetlands (fantasy course)

Lighthouse Pointe (fantasy course)

EA Sports PGA Tour was released on April 7, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A ten-hour trial of the game is available to play via Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service, along with EA Play.

The game is built on the Frostbite Engine and offers vast content in addition to various visual upgrades and the usual licensing. Read more about the game in our full review here.

