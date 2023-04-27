How to play Wuthering Waves closed beta on your PC and mobile

Fans of Genshin Impact have a lot to be excited about as an upcoming role-playing game, Wuthering Waves, is letting gamers sign up for its closed beta version. This is a great chance for gamers to delve into a vast, fantastical world before the title's official release. Similar to Genshin Impact, it will offer players a variety of characters to pick from in a combat system that bears similarities to games like Honkai Impact.

If you are looking for an alternative to Genshin Impact, then you should give Wuthering Waves a try. Its closed beta version was released on April 24, 2023, specifically for players in the American and Canadian regions. This will allow players to test out some of the characters and explore this title’s large in-game environment by taking part in an engaging storyline. The process of accessing this game's closed beta has been provided below.

Wuthering Waves closed beta: How to access on PC and smartphone

Genshin Impact fans have plenty to look forward to this summer (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

The closed beta version is available on PC, Android, and iOS devices. As of now, there’s has been no official announcement regarding when it will end. Here's how you sign up for it:

Visit the official website of the game on any of aforementioned platforms.

Click on the Join Closed Beta option.

Enter your email address in the provided field.

Complete the survey provided.

Check your registered email address for an invitation to the beta program. Interested players may also choose to pre-register for the game's official release date.

Wuthering Waves @Wuthering_Waves

Registration link:



Wuthering Waves is an open-world action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world.



Follow us, share this event post for a chance to win prizes!

Event End Date：04/24 23:59 (PT) Wuthering Waves Closed Beta Test Registration In Progress!Registration link: wutheringwaves.kurogame.com/en Wuthering Waves is an open-world action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world.Follow us, share this event post for a chance to win prizes!Event End Date：04/24 23:59 (PT) Wuthering Waves Closed Beta Test Registration In Progress! Registration link: wutheringwaves.kurogame.com/enWuthering Waves is an open-world action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world.Follow us, share this event post for a chance to win prizes!Event End Date：04/24 23:59 (PT) https://t.co/x9E2Sp34vL

Unfortunately, there are no specific rewards given to individuals for downloading and trying out the beta version. However, players can secure exclusive items if they retweet the official post shown above. These include;

20 CBT Qualification

1 iPhone 14 Pro Max 512g

10 Official Merchandise

What to expect from Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is said to have gameplay similar to Tower of Fantasy and Genshin Impact, both of which are open-world games. However, the former has a drawback in the form of a mechanic similar to loot boxes, which can be farmed or bought using premium currency. On the other hand, Genshin Impact heavily monetizes its cosmetic shop. It remains to be seen if the new title will boast similar features.

Wuthering Waves stands out due to its heavy emphasis on movement mechanics, such as wall running, gliding, grappling, and hook climbing. These add a diverse element to open-world exploration.

The game's standout feature is the Echo System, where defeating monsters will result in them dropping collectibles known as Echoes, which offer special abilities. These can be used to strengthen your character or "Resonators," as they are referred to in the game.

Poll : 0 votes