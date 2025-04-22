How to pre-load Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? File size and system requirements

Ahead of its upcoming launch, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available to pre-load across all platforms for pre-purchases. By allowing users to download the game before launch, eager fans can play the game as soon as it unlocks on April 24, 2025, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. This saves them the hassle of waiting for the game to finish downloading on launch day.
Here is everything to know about Clair Obscur pre-load, including download size and system requirements on PC. Read on to know more.
How to pre-load Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on all platforms
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Preloading on PC (Steam)
- Pre-purchase the game from the Steam storefront
- Head to the Library and click on Download
- Follow the on-screen instructions like selecting thee drive to download to
- Initiate and complete the download
Preloading on PS5
- Pre-purchase the game from the PlayStation Store
- Head to the Library
- Select the game directly or via the Options button upon highlighting it
- Download the game to initiate pre-load
Preloading on Xbox Series X|S
- Pre-purchase the game from the Xbox storefront
- The preload option will appear on the store page
- Select the option to begin downloading the game files
It should go without saying that the game will only be available to play on launch day, but all required files will be downloaded via this pre-load onto the target hardware's disk. There could be additional day one patches to download day one but other than that, this should allow pre-purchases to dive into the world of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 PC system requirements
For PC players, here are the PC specifications their rig must meet before they can play the game:
MINIMUM:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB / Intel Arc A380 6 GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 55 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD required. Minimum specs allow for 1080p 30FPS low settings gameplay.
RECOMMENDED:
- OS: Windows 11 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 55 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD required. Recommended specs allow for 1080p 60FPS high settings gameplay.
Read More: 5 reasons to be excited for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.