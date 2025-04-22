How to pre-load Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? File size and system requirements

Ahead of its upcoming launch, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available to pre-load across all platforms for pre-purchases. By allowing users to download the game before launch, eager fans can play the game as soon as it unlocks on April 24, 2025, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. This saves them the hassle of waiting for the game to finish downloading on launch day.

Here is everything to know about Clair Obscur pre-load, including download size and system requirements on PC. Read on to know more.

How to pre-load Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on all platforms

Expedition 33 looks promsising with its turn-based gameplay (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Preloading on PC (Steam)

Pre-purchase the game from the Steam storefront

Head to the Library and click on Download

Follow the on-screen instructions like selecting thee drive to download to

Initiate and complete the download

Preloading on PS5

Pre-purchase the game from the PlayStation Store

Head to the Library

Select the game directly or via the Options button upon highlighting it

Download the game to initiate pre-load

Preloading on Xbox Series X|S

Pre-purchase the game from the Xbox storefront

The preload option will appear on the store page

Select the option to begin downloading the game files

It should go without saying that the game will only be available to play on launch day, but all required files will be downloaded via this pre-load onto the target hardware's disk. There could be additional day one patches to download day one but other than that, this should allow pre-purchases to dive into the world of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 PC system requirements

For PC players, here are the PC specifications their rig must meet before they can play the game:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB / Intel Arc A380 6 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB / Intel Arc A380 6 GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 55 GB available space

55 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD required. Minimum specs allow for 1080p 30FPS low settings gameplay.

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 11 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 55 GB available space

55 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD required. Recommended specs allow for 1080p 60FPS high settings gameplay.

