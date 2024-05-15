How to pre-load Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga? File size, system requirements, and more explored

Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga is right around the corner, and as such, the game's pre-load is now live on both Xbox and PC, albeit with a caveat. Pre-downloads of first-party Xbox titles usually go live roughly a couple of weeks prior to the game's official release date, hence, it's no surprise that Hellblade 2 is available to be pre-loaded on consoles and PCs, this early.
However, note that if you pre-load Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga on your Xbox or PC, you won't download the entire game, at least not yet. Additionally, pre-load for the Steam version of the game is yet to go live, with only Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass players being able to access the pre-download.
Here's everything you need to know about Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga's pre-load, including the file size, PC system requirements, and more.
Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga pre-load guide
Although Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga is currently available for pre-loading on Xbox Series X|S and PC, you can only download a very small part of the game. If you're pre-loading the game now, you will only need to download roughly 300 MB, a fraction of the entire game's file size. The actual file size of Hellblade 2 is around 70 gigabytes, according to the game's system requirements.
Pre-loading games on Xbox and PC (Xbox app) is a fairly straightforward process:
- Head to your Xbox Games library or Xbox Game Pass section on your Series X|S or PC (via the Xbox app).
- Search for Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga and click on Pre-install.
Do note that given it's a partial install, you must download the rest of the game later, potentially a week before its official release date.
Hellblade 2 doesn't have any pre-order bonuses, so there's essentially no point in pre-ordering the game besides showing your support to the developers. Built using Unreal Engine 5, Hellblade 2 aims to blur the lines between gameplay and cinematics by delivering a unique and cerebral action-adventure experience.
Being one of the most visually impressive titles on current-gen Xbox consoles, Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga comes with some hefty system requirements:
Minimum
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 | AMD RX 5700 | Intel Arc A580
- Storage: 70 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD Required
Recommended
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel i7-10700K | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3080 | AMD RX 6800 XT | Intel Arc A770
- Storage: 70 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD Required
Do note that Ninja Theory highly recommends installing the game on an SSD to alleviate any potential texture streaming or stuttering issues that players might experience while playing Hellblade 2.