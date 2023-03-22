How to pre-load Resident Evil 4 on PlayStation: File size and more explored

The upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 is easily one of, if not the most hotly anticipated games of 2023. With just a few days remaining until its official release, PlayStation players can finally pre-install the title on their consoles.

Doing that ahead of the launch will allow players to access the RE4 remake as soon as it comes out without having to wait hours for the game to download and install. While the offering was already available for pre-load on the Xbox Series devices, PlayStation players had to wait a few extra days before finally being able to do the same on their consoles.

Much like Resident Evil Village — the most recent RE title before the remake — the upcoming release comes with a hefty file size, which players should note before pre-loading the game.

How to pre-load Resident Evil 4 Remake on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Resident Evil @RE_Games

The Roost to Condor One.The #ResidentEvil4 demo has landed! Agents are encouraged to play as long as they want and as many times as they want to prepare for Resident Evil 4 when it launches March 24th, 2023. Roost to Condor One.The #ResidentEvil4 demo has landed! Agents are encouraged to play as long as they want and as many times as they want to prepare for Resident Evil 4 when it launches March 24th, 2023. 🌿 https://t.co/uex8oprYrC

Pre-loading Resident Evil 4 on your PlayStation console is a fairly easy and straightforward process. If you pre-purchased the game and have it in your PlayStation library, you can start downloading it. Keeping it installed and all ready to go as soon as the title is launched is the goal here.

You can easily pre-load the game by following these steps:

Make sure you already have the game in your library after pre-purchasing either the standard or the deluxe edition of the title for your PlayStation console. It should be noted that buying this title on PlayStation grants you access to both PS5 and PS4 versions of the game at no extra cost.

Once you confirm your purchase, you need to navigate to your PlayStation games library from the PS dashboard and select Resident Evil 4 Remake from the list of games that you own.

After that, press Download and let the title finish downloading. You will be notified via a pop-up once the game is installed.

Subsequently, you need to wait for the game to unlock. You should be able to see a countdown timer under the game's tile that displays the time remaining before it is available to play.

The Resident Evil 4 remake's file size of the upcoming survival-horror title does not exceed or even reach anywhere close to behemoths like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, or the rather recently released Forspoken. However, Capcom's upcoming remake does boast a rather large file size, which sits at roughly around 60 gigabytes on the PlayStation consoles (PS5 and PS4).

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming



Review: One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is back! #ResidentEvil4Remake is a certified masterpiece, and @CapcomUSA_ really outdid themselves with this one. Fans who liked the original will love this one.Review: bit.ly/3FvpJej One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is back! #ResidentEvil4Remake is a certified masterpiece, and @CapcomUSA_ really outdid themselves with this one. Fans who liked the original will love this one.Review: bit.ly/3FvpJej https://t.co/7AXAII9jDo

The exact file size of the game on the PlayStation 5 is 58.09 gigabytes, which is roughly 20 gigabytes more than Resident Evil Village's file size on consoles and PCs.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is scheduled to release on March 24, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Poll : 0 votes