How to pre-order PlayStation 5 in India from Sony center

Pre-orders for the Sony PlayStation 5 will start today in India at noon for both Digital and Disc Variants.

As listed on the Sony Center website (ShopAtSC), authorized by Sony India, the PS5's pre-bookings will finally begin today, three months after its first sale in the country. Last time, when the console was put on sale, the entire stock sold out within three minutes and was not restocked until now.

A banner on the website revealed that the product would go live on sale today right from 12 PM (IST) for buyers in India. Though only the standard edition of the console has been launched in the country, current listings show that the Digital Edition will also be up for sale.

The standard edition of the Sony PlayStation 5 is ₹49,990, while it is ₹39,990 for the Digital Edition. There is no mention of any additional discount for the restock.

Here's how the console can be pre-ordered from Sony Center's official website.

How to pre-order Sony PlayStation 5 on ShopAtSC

The website offers free home delivery from the nearest Sony Center once the product gets booked. Buyers can also choose to pick up their ordered console from the nearest store from May 24th onward.

Sony PlayStation 5 console purchase portal (Image via ShopAtSC)

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition purchase portal (Image via ShopAtSC)

According to the website, a buyer needs to create an account to buy the Sony PlayStation 5 from ShopAtSC. If a console has already been purchased during the last sale in February, users can't buy another one from the same registered account. Thus, he/she has to proceed with a new one.

Here are the steps to pre-order the Sony PlayStation 5 from the website,

PS5 Digital Edition (₹39,990)

https://shopatsc.com => PlayStation => playstation-5 => playstation5-digital-edition

PS5 onsole (₹49,990/- )

https://shopatsc.com => PlayStation => playstation-5 => playstation-5-console-store

ShopAtSC offers no-cost EMI on specific credit cards and EMI with down payments on most debit and credit cards whose facilities are available in India. The website also possesses a "notify me" option in case the stocks run out.