How to pre-register for Hitman: Blood Money- Reprisal?

Hitman: Blood Money- Reprisal is making its debut in the mobile gaming platform on November 30, 2023, for Android and iOS devices. The new version of the game is the product of a partnership between IO Interactive and Feral Interactive and features enhanced gameplay inspired by the later titles in the series.

As usual, Agent 47 will be the protagonist of the new variant, taking players back to the game's popular classic missions. Furthermore, the title is designed as a stealth-action classic that players shouldn’t miss out on.

Those looking forward to playing the game can pre-register for it, and this article will help you to do so.

Pre-register procedure for Hitman: Blood Money- Reprisal

Hitman: Blood Money- Reprisal will be released on November 30, 2023, on iOS and Android devices and costs $14.99, £12.49, or €14.99. Note that these prices may vary depending on the region or country you're living in.

To install the game at the earliest upon its release, players can make a pre-registration via the App Store or Google Play Store. Here are the steps for the same:

For Android devices

Step 1: Open Google PlayStore on your device or click here.

Open Google PlayStore on your device or click here. Step 2: Search Hitman: Blood Money- Reprisal.

Search Hitman: Blood Money- Reprisal. Step 3: Click on the Pre-register icon.

For iOS devices

Step 1: Open the App Store on your device or click here.

Open the App Store on your device or click here. Step 2: Search Hitman: Blood Money- Reprisal.

Search Hitman: Blood Money- Reprisal. Step 3: Click on the Pre-register icon.

After completing these steps, you'll be notified about the release, and the game will be installed automatically on your device.

Everything you need to know about the new Hitman: Blood Money- Reprisal title

The upcoming title will feature all twelve sandbox missions inspired by the original 2006 edition. Moreover, it'll have a new minimap, Instinct mode, high-class targets, and many more.

Commenting on the new variant's features, the developer stated on their official website:

"Iconic locations. High-profile targets. Fresh platforms. Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal takes Agent 47 mobile — with an iOS and Android release this Autumn, and a Switch release to follow in Winter. Reprisal is a comprehensive reworking of the stealth-action classic, refined for screens large and small — with a new Minimap, Instinct Mode, and gameplay improvements inspired by later games in the series."

As you progress in the game by completing its missions, you'll travel from Paris to New Orleans. Also, in the new version, players can stealthily take down their target, go all in to make a kill or stage an "accident" for their unlucky target.