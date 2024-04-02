How to pre-register for Once Human Mobile beta version? Scheduled date, minimum requirements, and more

Set in the post-apocalyptic world, Once Human Mobile is a multiplayer open-world survival game where you play in a group to survive against the horrors of a cosmic invasion. In this game, players are assigned the role of shaping humankind by fighting infected humans and animals.

These infections have also spread to plants, vegetation, and even clouds, making them attack the few remaining normal human beings. These humans have strangely developed resistance to the alien substance that has affected their food and water.

This article highlights the scheduled date, eligibility criteria, rewards, and steps to pre-register for Once Human Mobile.

Third beta version of Once Human Mobile: Scheduled date, available regions, and minimum requirements

Release date (Image via Starry Studios)

The third beta version of Once Human Mobile is scheduled to run from April 3, 2024, at 2 am UTC until May 19, 2024. This testing phase will be available in four countries: the United States, Canada, France, and Germany.

To participate, you must meet the minimum hardware requirements, which include devices like SD 8Gen1, Dimensity 7000, or iPhone 13. Those with these devices or their upgraded versions are eligible to engage in this apocalyptic adventure.

Steps to pre-register for Once Human Mobile's third beta version

Here are the steps to pre-register for this game:

Open the Once Human official website. Select the SIGN UP FOR BETA (MOBILE) button to proceed. In the opened dialog box, click on the Next page button. Read and agree to the privacy policy and select the Next page button. Answer various Multiple Choice Questions, including your mobile device details. Enter your E-mail address on the required textbox at the bottom of the page and click the Submit button to complete the pre-registration process.

Announced preregistration rewards

List of rewards (Image via Starry Studios)

By preregistering for Once Human Mobile's beta version, you will secure a spot in the testing phase and unlock exciting rewards based on the number of pre-registrations achieved.

Here's a breakdown of the number of pre-registrations and their respective rewards:

2 million preregistrations: AKM skin Kraken - Completed

AKM skin Kraken - Completed 5 million preregistrations: Meta cap - Completed

Meta cap - Completed 10 million preregistrations: Surprise Furniture

Surprise Furniture 20 million preregistrations: Dragon's Grip Gloves

There are currently 9.4 million pre-registrations as of April 2 at 11:30 am UTC which is expected to increase further.

