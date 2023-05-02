How to pre-register for Payday Crime War?

Payday Crime War is a mobile first-person shooter based on the renowned Payday game. Published by PopReach Incorporated, the game is in its early access phase. It includes both Classic Playday 2-style PvE Co-op heists and 4v4 Cash Grab PvP matches to offer much-needed variety to the players. To further provide more customization and enhance the experience, the free-to-play mobile title includes various heisters with skills, weapons, and more.

PopReach Incorporated has opened the doors for pre-registration of the Payday Crime War on the Google Play Store. Unfortunately, users on the iOS platform will have to wait for their turn to pre-order. Here is a detailed guide for players to register before the game’s release.

Guide to pre-register for Payday Crime War on Google Play Store

The pre-registration for the game has finally opened up (Image via PopReach Incorporated)

Months after the soft launch in selected countries, the developers are gearing up for the official release. You may follow the steps given below to pre-register for Payday Crime War on your Android device:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for Payday Crime War on the search bar.

Alternatively, you may click this link to access the game’s page on the Google Play Store.

Tap on the "Pre-register" button to go ahead with the registration process (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Click on the Pre-register button, and you will be notified once the game is available for download.

You will receive additional perks for pre-registering, and the rewards comprise Golden Dallas Mask, Tuxedo Suit, and exclusive profile banner images. After pre-registration, you may even toggle on the Automatic Install button to get the game once it goes live.

Currently, there is no official word from the developers about pre-ordering on the Apple App Store. They have asked the players to wait patiently for more news about the same.

Early Access content of Payday Crime War

Early access to the Payday Crime War is already live in Australia, Canada, and the Philippines. The developers have rolled out yet another major content update to improve the overall experience for these players. The new introductions in April 2023 include the following:

New Heisters – Duke and Clover

New Region – Foggy Bottom

New PVP Map – Golden Grin Casino

Cosmetics – Mask and Suits

17 New Weapons

Language Localization: German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, and Chinese

New Throwables

Profile customization

UI update

Bug fixes

Controller Support

Although the developers have not officially confirmed the exact worldwide release date of the game, they have disclosed that the team is working hard to provide users with a mobile heisting experience this year. As a result, players can expect to get an official word from the developers very soon.

