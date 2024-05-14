How to preload Ghost of Tsushima PC? File size, system requirements, and more explored

Ghost of Tsushima is about to make its PC debut in mere hours from now. And with the game's upcoming PC release, pre-loading is now available for players who pre-purchased the title on Steam. While pre-loading in today's day and age of faster internet isn't mandatory, even if you pre-order your copy of the game, it allows you to get right into the action as soon as the release date arrives, instead of having you wait for the download to finish.

Despite being originally released for the PS4, Ghost of Tsushima still, to this day, stands as one of the most visually stunning open-world games out there. While it already looks spectacular on consoles, especially on the PS5 with the Director's Cut upgrade, it will look even better on PC, granted you have a beefy enough system.

Here's everything you need to know about Ghost of Tsushima's pre-load, including the file size and PC system requirements.

Ghost of Tsushima PC pre-load guide

Ghost of Tsushima, much like any other flagship PlayStation first-party title, is a massive game, one that comes with a huge, highly detailed open world for players to explore. As such, the game's 77.63 GB file size isn't surprising. The file size of the PC version also falls in line with the PS5 version of the game, including the Director's Cut update, of course.

While the file size of Sucker Punch's samurai title isn't as big as the previous PlayStation PC release, Horizon Forbidden West, which comes at a whooping 122 GB, is still a big game. Pre-loading can help you start playing as soon as the game is out on Steam. It's a fairly straightforward process on Steam:

Launch Steam on your PC.

Head to the Library and search for Ghost of Tsushima.

and search for Ghost of Tsushima. Once you land on the game's Library page, click Pre-load to start the download.

The download size of the game on Steam is 47.1 GB.

Note that pre-loading games on PC are vastly different from those on consoles. On PC, pre-load only amounts to the game's local data being downloaded instead of it getting installed right away. Once the release date arrives, players usually have to download a small patch that "unlocks" the game prompting a lengthy decryption process.

Ghost of Tsushima PC requirements

Much like other Nixxes Software PC ports, Ghost of Tsushima features reasonable requirements, which fall perfectly in line with what you'd expect a current-gen PC title to be asking for. The game seems quite well-optimized, asking for an RTX 2060 or RX5600XT for 1080p60fps. Additionally, the game seems quite light on the CPU end.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-7100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i3-7100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Storage: 75 GB available space

75 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Recommended

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Storage: 75 GB available space

75 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Required

It should also be mentioned that Nixxes highly recommends using an SSD, instead of a HDD, for this game. While you can get away perfectly fine with an HDD, given it's a PS4 game at its core, installing it on an SSD is still better for alleviating any potential technical issues that might pop up during gameplay.