Advanced classes in Unicorn Overlord are unlocked as you promote units. While this will no doubt take a great deal of time for many players to unlock, it’s a feature that you will want to have access to. On a positive note, you don’t have to complete any complex quests or farm incredibly rare items like you do in other strategy RPGs with a promotion feature. The downside is that it simply takes a while to unlock.

We’ll go over how to promote units in Unicorn Overlord when you gain access to it and how early you should go about doing this once you have access. Each unit can be upgraded once, so it’s worth doing for every one you use in battle frequently.

How to unlock the ability to promote units in Unicorn Overlord

If you grind battles, this can be done earlier than we did it (Image via Atlus)

If you want to promote units in Unicorn Overlord, you need to be at Renown Rank B. In my playthrough, it took me approximately 15 hours of gameplay to unlock this feature. At that point in time, there was little to no information, and I had not learned I could grind through Auxillary Stages repeatedly for rewards.

Once you’ve reached Renown Rank B, you’ll see a brief cutscene from Josef. He’ll tell you that you can now promote units in Unicorn Overlord anytime you want - provided you’re at a liberated Fort. Travel to any Fort you control, and pick the bottom option, Promote.

This pulls up a list of your characters that have not yet been promoted. You will need a bare minimum of 25 Honors in order to promote your characters. The cost appears to be between 25-35, depending on the character.

It's not expensive to upgrade units, but you'll still want plenty of Honor on hand (Image via Atlus)

As for when you should use this feature, frankly, you should start doing it as soon as possible. The stat growth appears to be much better after you promote a unit in Unicorn Overlord, and they also gain extra APP and PP. The very first character you should promote is naturally Alain. Promoting anyone once is also a requirement for your Platinum Trophy.

Beyond that, I recommend picking your strongest characters, spread out across a few units. In my playthrough, I picked a few characters as the very first to promote, mixing them between support and attack units:

Alain

Hodrick

Aubin

Caroline

Yahna

Miriam

Berengaria

Your units will likely vary, depending on which ones you utilize - whether they’re fresh recruits or main characters. Nonetheless, it’s important to do it as soon as possible. For me, it was around level 15, but there’s no minimum level required to promote.

