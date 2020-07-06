How to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite in 2020

Players can purchase in-game BC via Google Play Store or Midasbuy website.

In this article, we discuss how the players can purchase in-game currencies in PUBG Mobile.

How to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile lite

PUBG Mobile lite has an in-game currency called Battle Coin or BC, which is used to purchase the Winner Pass and other exclusive in-game items. Several players wonder how they can acquire this in-game currency. In this article, we discuss how the players can purchase BC in PUBG Mobile lite.

How to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite in 2020

#1 Google Play Store

There are several ways to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite. However, the default way to buy BC is via the Google Play Store. The purchase can be made via the in-game store too. The players need to pay INR 85 for 90 BC, INR 240 for 285 BC, and so forth.

#2 Midasbuy

Midasbuy is another way to purchase UC. There are several modes of payment on the Midasbuy website. The players have to enter their PUBG Mobile lite ID, select the payment method and the amount of BC they would like to purchase.

The following payment methods are available on the website:

1. UPI

Advertisement

UPI

UPI method can be used to purchase BC via Midasbuy as well as Google Play Store. UPI is used for instant bank transfer. The players will have to pay INR 40 for 30 BC, INR 79 for 96 BC, INR 249 for 320 BC.

2. Net banking

NetBanking

Some players prefer Net Banking as a mode of payment to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite. This method is available to use at both Midasbuy and Google Play Store. It is one of the safest modes to buy in-game items.

3. Razer Gold

RazerGold

Razer Gold Wallet is used to purchase in-game currencies. It can be used to make purchases in over 2500 games.

Note: Players should purchase UC via authorised channels only, non-compliance with this can have repercussions.