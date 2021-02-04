How to purchase PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass

PUBG Mobile Lite has become very popular with mobile gamers. One can enjoy all the actions of PUBG Mobile on a lower device as well.

It is a battle royale game all about surviving till the end by eliminating all the enemies. Players have to possess survival and gun skills. This game also offers a multiplayer mode.

Furthermore, the game includes a 'WINNER PASS.' The developers publish a new 'WINNER PASS' every month with various awards, including cosmetics and other features. Recently they released Season 21 'WINNER PASS.'

This step-by-step guide will take players through the steps for purchasing PUBG Mobile Lite season 21 Winner Pass..'

How to buy PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass

Step 1: Open the Game.

Step 2: Click on 'WP' on the main screen.

Winner Pass

Step 3: Click on 'UPGRADE PASS.' Here the players will find two different options. One is 'Elite Upgrade,' and the other one is 'ELITE UPGRADE PLUS.' If the players buy 'Elite Upgrade,' they will need 280 BC. The 'ELITE UPGRADE PLUS' will cost 800 BC.

Purchase Winner Pass

Step 4: Click 'OK' to confirm the purchase.

Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite/YouTube

Step 5: The first 11 tiers will be unlocked. To unlock all the 30 tiers, a player needs to spend 1900 BC additionally. Click on 'PURCHASE RANK'. Click on 'PURCHASE,' and then confirm by clicking 'OK.'

Step 6: Click on 'Collect All' to collect all the rewards. The players will get 'Precious Snowflake Hat,' 'Precious Snowflake Shoes,' 'Precious Snowflake Bottoms,' 'Precious Snowflake Top,' 'Graffiti Tag- Pan,' 'Urban Dweller Hat,' 'Unsleeping City Finish,' 'Sweet Treats Helmet,' 'Mischievous Night Backpack,' 'Urban Dweller Set,' 'Colorful- DP28', and 'Mischievous Night UAZ.'

Players can follow the video below to purchase the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass: