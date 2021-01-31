How to purchase the Season 1 New Order battle pass in COD Mobile: Step by step guide for beginners

COD Mobile is one of the most popular games on the mobile platform right now.

COD Mobile is a battle royale game that is all about surviving by eliminating all the enemies. Players have to possess both survival and gun skills to claim victory.

The game offers multiplayer modes with special features like achievements, titles, and medals. These describe a player’s excellence and skill set.

Step by Step Guide to purchase the Season 1 New Order battle pass in COD Mobile

Here is the process to unlock the purchase the Season 1 New Order battle pass.

Step 1: Open the game.

Step 2: Click on 'BATTLE PASS' in the main screen.

COD Mobile main screen

Step 3: Click on 'BUY PREMIUM PASS'.

Battle Pass COD Mobile

Step 4: Here, the players will find two different option. If a player wants to buy the battle pass, then only 220 CP is needed. The battle pass bundle costs 520 CP. But the actual price of this bundle is 820 CP. A player can save 36% by purchasing the bundle. The offer is available till 10th February.

COD Mobile BUY PASS

Step 5: It will unlock the first 13 tiers. If a player needs to spend more to unlock all 50 tiers. Click on 'PURCHASE'. To unlock all the 50 tiers, a player need to spend 1850 CP more. Click on 'BUY' and then confirm that by clicking 'PURCHASE'.

The Premium pass comes with cyberpunk style character skins like 'FTL – Power Line', 'Spectre – Chrome', 'Prophet – Geist', and 'David Mason – Enforcer'. The players can expand their arsenal with epic blueprints like the 'Cordite – Tech Noir', 'Locus – Carbon Cat', 'FR 566 – Rogue Agent', 'HBRa3 – Capacitor', and 'HG-40 Cybersick'.

Players can watch this video to know about the process more.