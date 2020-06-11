How to reach 100 RP in PUBG mobile for free

Tips and tricks to reach the 100 RP mark in PUBG mobile.

A list of different ways to receive RP points in PUBG.

PUBG mobile is one of the finest Battle Royale (BR) games around, with a realistic feel that ensures an amazing game-play experience. The game uses real-life physics as well, which is evident in the trajectory of bullets and velocity at which they drop.

In PUBG mobile, there are two choices for Royale Pass (RP): Free Pass and Elite Pass. In both cases, you need to complete missions to collect free RP points and rank up. So, on that note, we have come up with some tips and tricks to reach 100RP in PUBG mobile for free:

Tips to reach 100 RP rank in PUBG mobile:

#1 Daily Missions

PUBG Mobile: Daily Missions

You can go to the RP section to check out the daily missions and challenge missions. There are four daily missions, each of which gives up to 30 RP points. These expire after 72 hours. Moreover, you can change a daily mission once. When you log in to the game, the system automatically rewards you 10 RP points. Then, after completing three daily missions, you earn another 90 RP points. Also, on a daily basis, by completing some basic missions, you can easily earn 1 RP point. And, if you are consistent and play daily, you can easily reach the 100 RP milestone.

#2 Challenge Missions

PUBG Mobile: Challenge Missions

PUBG mobile also provides you around fourteen challenge missions every week. Unlike daily missions, these weekly missions will not expire through the eight weeks of each RP season. If you miss some missions, you don't have to worry as they last till the end of the season. However, challenge missions are more difficult to complete. These weekly missions also give you more RP points to help rank up faster. You can collect up to 125 RP points when completing these special missions, so if you are consistent, you can touch the 100 RP mark in a few days.

#3 RP Mission Card

Royale Pass mission cards are highly recommended whenever you are stuck in an extremely difficult mission for a while, or if you are not able to complete a particular mission for any reason. We have seen many players using mission cards during the early stages, instead of saving them for later. RP mission cards can help you a lot if you use them wisely.

How to get a mission card?

These cards are sometimes available as a reward when you complete an RP level. Or else, they're available for purchase in the BP shop. You can only buy 5 mission cards per week, and each mission card costs you 5,000 BP. However, you need to be a prime member to buy them.

#4 Rewards

Lastly, the game also rewards you 200 RP points for free for completing all weekly missions in an RP crate. And at each RP level, PUBG mobile users get a reward, such as RP cards, gold coins, silver fragments, emotes, skins etc. Hence, you can collect around 13,000 RP points if you complete all daily and challenge missions, which is the best free way to reach the 100 RP mark.