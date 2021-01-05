Lore is often the driving force behind most story-based single player games, and one of the ways in which Cyberpunk 2077 portrays this is by the use of shards.

While navigating through Night City, players can come across objects known as shards in Cyberpunk 2077. Shards are pieces of lore which have been scattered all over Night City for players to discover.

How to read shards in Cyberpunk 2077

Like every modern video game, even Cyberpunk 2077 is lore-rich. As mentioned earlier, while navigating through the city, players come across these shards. Picking up shards is easy and can be done with the press of a button in the game, depending upon the platform players are on.



To read the shards, players need to go over to the character menu in the game and navigate to the journal tab. Hovering over it will bring up the shard menu as well. Clicking on the shard menu will reveal a new page with the list of shards that the player has acquired.

From here, players can select whichever shard they want to read. All unread shards are marked with "New."

Reading shards primarily shows up as in-game objectives in Cyberpsycho Sightings in Cyberpunk 2077. Even though it does show up as a part of few side missions, the absence of in-game instructions to read these shards is slightly unnerving.

Hopefully, this issue is addressed in the patches which are to follow. But then again, given the fact that CDPR has a lot on their plate already with respect to the bugs and glitches in the game, it's not very likely that this would be addressed so soon.

Due to the bugs and the glitches that the game was facing, CDPR started offering refunds to everyone who had purchased the game and had trouble playing it. The game was unplayable on consoles as well, prompting Sony to entirely remove Cyberpunk 2077 from it's PlayStation store.

But now that the patches and fixes are slowly rolling in, it'll probably address all the issues that the game was facing since it's release, albeit one bug at a time.