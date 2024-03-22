Learning how to recover the Loss Gauge in Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of the most important things in the early hours of the game. The Loss Gauge is basically a portion of your Arisen as well as your pawns' health bar that gets depleted permanently when they take damage or are afflicted by status ailments like "debilitation" or "sleep."

Once your Arisen or pawns are inflicted with the Loss Gauge, you cannot heal that part of that part of the health bar with healing herbs, potions, or even magick spells. Additionally, the Loss Gauge in Dragon's Dogma 2 can take your Arisen's total HP down to less than 50% of its original value if not healed in time.

Since you cannot heal the Loss Gauge part of the health bar using traditional healing techniques, i.e., spells or herbs, it can easily limit your total HP to half, making the combat encounters even more challenging than they already are. Thankfully, there's a very easy way to get rid of the Loss Gauge in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Tips to easily recover the Loss Gauge in Dragon's Dogma 2

There are two primary ways to restore the Loss Gauge in Dragon's Dogma 2. The first is to rest at an Inn, and the second is to rest at a camp. You can also rest at benches that you can find mostly within the town and palace areas of the game, as well as a few villages. However, doing so doesn't help you recover the Loss Gauge.

The Loss Gauge in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

As for resting at an Inn, that comes with a price, literally. Most Inns in Dragon's Dogma 2 are quite costly, asking for somewhere from 1500 Gold (in-game currency) to 5000 Gold, which is quite a lot, especially in the early-game when you need to preserve the Gold for better armor and weapons.

As such, your first instinct would be to use the camping feature to restore the Loss Gauge. However, there's a limitation as well. You see, to set up a camp in the wild, you need two things:

A campsite

A Camping kit.

Campsites can be found scattered throughout the open world. However, a Camping kit is something you will either have to purchase from a vendor or find in treasure chests, usually guarded by mobs of Goblins or a Cyclops.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, at a Campsite, you can only rest and reallocate your combat skills, but not switch between different vocations or unlock new skills. At an Inn, you can also access your storage, which is something you should keep in mind while choosing a place to rest and to recover your Loss Gauge in Dragon's Dogma 2.