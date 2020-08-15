It is well-known that players are required to create an account to play Free Fire. This is also a step in safeguarding the progress of users. The developers have also provided the players with several ways to create an account.

Sometimes, users lose access to their accounts and wish to recover their progress. But many do not know how to do so, which is what we discuss in this article.

How to recover lost Free Fire account in August 2020

Facebook Account

If the players lose access to their Facebook account, they can retrieve it by changing the password.

The transfer of lost accounts can only occur if the Facebook account is permanently suspended. The players will have to submit a request regarding the account. Click here to access the form for the same.

A snip of the form (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

Users must note that they are required to have proof in the form of an email from Facebook. The mail should state that the respective Facebook account cannot be activated again.

For submitting the form, players will have to fill all the necessary details like Player ID, exact IGN, and character level accurately. If there is an error in these details, the request will not be considered.

The steps to recover an account created using a VK or Google account are the same as mentioned above.

Guest Account

A snip from the FAQ (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

As per the FAQ of Garena, there is no way to recover a Guest account if lost, as the user progress is stored on the device. Hence, it is recommended that the users link their Free Fire accounts.

(Note: According to the FAQ of Garena Free Fire, the transfer of the account, in any case, will only be allowed if the player has lost access from the respective account, and it cannot be recovered).