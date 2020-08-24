How to recover lost Free Fire ID and password

Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. Like many other titles, players need to create an account to safeguard their progress in case the game gets deleted.

Users can create a guest account or use a Google, VK, or Facebook account to save their progress.

How to reset Free Fire ID and password

There is no way to create a Free Fire account as a standalone, which means there is no question about recovering an ID and password.

If a player loses his/her Free Fire account, he/she would have to reset the password of the respective linked account. Here's how to do so:

Facebook

Step 1: Open Facebook, type in the connected email account, and click on the Forgotten password button.

Select the 'forgotten password' option

Step 2: It shows various options to reset the Facebook password, select one and complete the verification.

Step 3: Enter the new password and login to the Facebook account.

Google

Step 1: Visit the website and fill in the email ID in the text field.

Recovery of a Google account

Step 2: Click on the Forgot Password option and select one of the ways to reset the password and change it.

Step 3: Now, the player can log in to the Google account.

VK

Step 1: Visit the official VK website and enter the email ID. Then, click on the forgot password button.

Change password of VK account

Step 2: The user will then be asked to change it via two ways — phone number or email. He/she can choose a suitable method and reset the password.

Step 3: They will then be able to reaccess their VK account.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.