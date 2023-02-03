How to recruit Kagetsu in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage features a vast selection of units to recruit into the ranks of the protagonist, Alear. Each has their own unique personality, background, and playstyles out on the battlefield. These include Kagetsu, the eccentric sword-weilding knight from the Kingdom of Elusia.

A far cry in terms of looks from other Western-fantasy-inspired characters, Kagetsu distinguishes himself by his eastern attire. That, topped with his excellent swordsmanship, makes him one of the best units in his native region. This guide details how to recruit Kagetsu into the party.

Players will encounter Kagetsu in Chapter 11 of Fire Emblem Engage

Here is an overview of the perky and charming swordsman unit:

Personality:

Liked Gifts: Dried Meat, Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel, Utility Knife, Fancy Dagger, Playing Cards, Landscape Art, Lovely Candle, Bandages, Spirit Gem.

Dried Meat, Training Weights, Muscle Balm, Sharp Chisel, Utility Knife, Fancy Dagger, Playing Cards, Landscape Art, Lovely Candle, Bandages, Spirit Gem. Disliked Gifts: Tea Leaves, Yogurt, Fairy-Tale Book, Poetry Book, Philosophy Book, Elyos History, Cute Apron, Large Plate, Horse Manure.

Base stats:

HP: 35

Str: 17

Mag: 5

Dex: 22

Spd: 22

Def: 14

Res: 10

Lck: 17

Bld: 9

Personal skills:

Blinding Flash: If unit initiates combat, inflicts Avo-10 on foe during combat.

Kagetsu is a retainer for Princess Ivy, who reigns over the Kingdom of Elusia. He will be recuitable in Chapter 11, and it will happen when players are fighting against Veyle and lose their Emblems while trying to escape.

Following this, he can be recruited as he will come across the party alongside Zelkov and Ivy. However, players will get a chance to meet him a little early on, in Chapter 8.

With incredibly high Spd and Dex stats, Kagetsu starts with the Swordmaster class. He has S rank profeciency with swords as well as access to the Run Through skill, allowing him to attack foes and move in their opposite direction. Alternately, he can be switched to the Paladin class using a Master Seal. WIth an A-tier profficiency, he brandishes a lance.

This also grants him access to the Pivot skill, which allows repositioning the unit to the opposite of an adjacent ally. Overall, Kagetsu is certainly all about gaining the upper hand with his positioning skills.

In Fire Emblem Engage, knowing where to place your units as well as thinking two steps ahead is the key to winning. Kagetsu's abilities are bound to come in handy, especially as a Paladin.

What is Fire Emblem Engage available on?

As the iconic SRPG series from developer Intelligent Systems has traditionally been Nintendo-exclusive, Fire Emblem Engage follows the set pattern in the same manner. It is, after all, a Nintendo-owned IP, so the latest installment in the beloved turn-based franchise is only available for the Nintendo Switch.

Players take control of the Divine Dragon named Alear. With the evil Fell Dragon having been revived to unleash chaos on the continent, they must put a stop to it. For this, they need to assemble a team of skilled warriors coming from various kingdoms around the region.

As is tradition, gameplay during battles is turn-based, with units moving across a grid and utilizing a weapon-triangle system to determine effectiveness against the target. Outside of battle, though, players are free to roam the hub world of Somniel and enage in various activities in Fire Emblem Engage.

