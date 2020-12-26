How to redeem Call of Duty: Cold War and Warzone "Holiday Bundle" for free

Call of Duty is celebrating the festive season with a free bundle for players in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

The new bundle is available for players to claim from the in-game store tab. The Happy Holidays Free Bundle in Cold War and Warzone includes a total of five assorted winter-themed in-game items. These items include:

New Blueprint for a Sniper Rifle: Frozen Chosen

New in-game Calling Card: Winter Assault

New weapon Charm: Lil Snowman

New weapon Charm: Jingle Bell

New Player card Emblem: Melting Bomb

However, given that this bundle is a limited time offer from Treyarch and Activision, players are advised to claim the pack as soon as it appears in the store. Nevertheless, for those that have already managed to claim the pack, it is time for them to start flaunting the new winter-themed items in-game.

Here's everything to know about the Happy Holidays Free Bundle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Free Holiday Bundle in Call of Duty: Cold War and Warzone

For players to grab their own Happy Holidays bundle from the in-game store, they need to follow a series of extremely steps.

The Happy Holidays bundle is available in both Cold War and Warzone, much like the DLCs in the in-game store. However, if someone still finds themselves troubled by the procedure, here's the series of steps to simplify the process for them:

Players need to launch Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or Warzone on their device.

After this, players need to head over to the "Store" tab present in the game.

Players need to scroll through all the available items in the store to find the "Happy Holidays Free Bundle."

Once the bundle has been selected by the players, all they need to do is press the "Claim Bundle" button and they will receive all the contents of the Happy Holidays Free Bundle.

Merry Christmas My Dudes! This is just a Friendly Reminder to not forget to redeem your free "Happy Holidays Bundle" that is now FREE in #BlackOpsColdWar! #CallOfDutyBlackOpsColdWar @CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/W8KqgjAdpt — MadMojo (@The_MadMojo) December 25, 2020

By following these steps, players can easily claim this free winter-themed bundle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.