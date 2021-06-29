How to redeem Genshin Impact codes within the game

Genshin Impact releases redeem codes from time to time which players can use easily to get in-game rewards.

Genshin Impact routinely puts out redeem codes whenever a special event is related to the game, be it a new update or the game launching in a new platform. Players can get in-game items such as Primogems, Mora, Enhancement ores, or Talent books after retrieving these codes.

How to use redeem codes in Genshin Impact

To redeem these codes, players need to open the settings menu, seen in the pause menu, which they can open from the Paimon logo in the top right corner or from the PC's "Esc" button.

Users must select the "Account" tab in the settings menu to see the "Redeem Code" option. Clicking the "Redeem Now" option beside it will open a textbox where they need to input the code and click on the "Exchange" button.

So, here is the route to access redeem codes in Genshin Impact:

Paimon logo/Esc > Settings > Redeem Now > Paste the code > Exchange

After using the redeem codes, players will receive the rewards in the game mailbox, which they can access from the Paimon log/Esc button.

Some active redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Most redeem codes are for a limited time and cannot be used after they expire. But some active codes do exist which have no expiry date/time, like:

GENSHINGALAXY : 10,000 Mora + 3 Hash Browns + 3 Northern Smoked Chicken + 10 Adventurer EXP + 5 Fine Enhancement Ores

: 10,000 Mora + 3 Hash Browns + 3 Northern Smoked Chicken + 10 Adventurer EXP + 5 Fine Enhancement Ores GENSHINEPIC : 10,000 Mora + 3 Squirrel Fish + 3 Northern Apple Stew + 10 Adventurer EXP + 5 Fine Enhancement Ores

: 10,000 Mora + 3 Squirrel Fish + 3 Northern Apple Stew + 10 Adventurer EXP + 5 Fine Enhancement Ores GENSHINGIFT : 50 Primogems + 3 Hero's Wits

: 50 Primogems + 3 Hero's Wits GS6ACJ775KNV : 60 Primogems + 10,000 Mora

: 60 Primogems + 10,000 Mora SBNBUK67M37Z: 30 Primogems + 5 Adventurer’s EXP (only for new players)

Players can follow the method mentioned above to redeem these promo codes in-game.

