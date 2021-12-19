How to redeem gift cards for PUBG Mobile, Valorant & MLBB with free bonuses

PUBG Mobile, Valorant and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) are some of the most popular games you can currently find out there in the gaming world. Naturally, you would want to know how to properly redeem their specific gift cards to help you with your in-game currencies and purchases.

Well, scratch your head no further! We’re here to help you figure it out with some simple steps.

Redeeming PUBG Mobile UC

PUBG Mobile UC (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Once you’ve purchased your product available right here, follow these steps to redeem your PUBG Mobile UC:

Log into your account on Midasbuy. Go to the ‘PUBG Mobile Credit Top-Up’ page. Enter your PUBG Mobile Player ID. Go to the Redeem page and enter your gift card redemption code.

Now you have more PUBG Mobile UC to spend on your game and battle pass. You can also get UC to spend on cosmetics, special weapons and more. PUBG Mobile is also currently having its Winter Festival event with new Snowboard modes, RageGear and Sweet Reindeer cosmetic packs! Celebrate the holidays with PUBG Mobile by getting some PUBG UC today.

Redeeming the Valorant Gift Card

Valorant gift card (Image via Valorant)

Valorant is one of the most played FPS games out there, and with good reason. It has a wide range of agents for you to play with and an addictive form of gameplay. So how do you redeem your Valorant Gift Card for that extra boost? Follow these steps:

Log in to your Valorant game client. Click on the Valorant game icon in the Store tab on the right. Click on ‘Prepaid Cards & Codes’. Enter your code and press ‘Submit’.

You can use your Valorant Gift Cards to unlock agents quicker, pay for your battle pass to get more rewards, and buy some cool cosmetics along the way. You can get your Valorant Gift Cards here.

Valorant’s Christmas update comes with its potential Snowball Fight Mode, winter cosmetics, and weapons, as well as the ever-popular Night Market (which is technically already here for you to enjoy). It’s a white Christmas you won’t soon forget, so get your Valorant Gift Cards to prep for the season!

Redeeming Mobile Legends Diamonds

Mobile Legends diamonds (Image via Mobile Legends)

Mobile Legends is a fun 5v5 MOBA that’s taking over the Southeast Asia region! This is why you’ll need some Mobile Legends Diamond Pins to do better than the rest. Here’s how to redeem your Mobile Legends Diamond Pins once you have them on hand:

Through Direct Top Up:

Go to the OffGamers Mobile Legends page here. Select the value you want and click on ‘Direct Top-Up’. Fill in your User ID, Zone ID and Quantity. Continue with your transaction and click on ‘Pay Now’.

Through Pin Codes:

Go to Mobile Legends’ official site. Click on ‘Redeem’. Enter your ‘Redemption Code’ and ‘Game ID’. Click ‘Send’ to receive a verification code. Open your in-game mailbox to receive the verification code. Enter the code into the ‘Verification Code’ box and click ‘Redeem’. Open your game to receive the Diamonds in your mailbox.

With these two different ways of getting your Mobile Legends Diamond Pins, you can get your in-game currencies in more ways than one. Plus, it’s quick and easy; you’ll be dominating the battlefield in no time.

Mobile Legends celebrates Christmas with their Starlight Pass and a whole ton of new skins for your favorite characters! If you’re an avid skin collector, this is the best time of the year for you to shine.

With about ten new skins coming into the game on different set dates, you’re definitely going to need some Mobile Legend Diamonds to snatch them up before they’re gone! Gifting them to your friends doesn’t seem like a bad idea either.

Getting Gift Cards at OffGamers

Gift cards that can be redeemed (Image via OffGamers)

A great place to get your gift cards should you need them is OffGamers! The website itself is easy to navigate, and they support a wide range of payment options for your convenience. Plus, they tend to have all sorts of discounts and promotions going on as well, especially during the festive seasons.

For further ease of use, they even have an app you can download on the App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery.

From PUBG Mobile to Valorant, OffGamers currently have a holiday discount for your favorite gift cards and in-game currencies, which will end on December 31, 2021, as shown below:

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Diamonds: 40% Extra OffGamers Points that can be used for discounts on future purchases on the OffGamers’ site.

PUBG Mobile UC: 11% off

Valorant Gift Card: 3% off

This is a great time for you to stock up on your in-game currencies at cheap prices in the future!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar