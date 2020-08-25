Despite PUBG Mobile's popularity, Bluehole's first battle royale creation, PUBG PC, still enjoys a respectable player base. The game can look daunting for newer players, and has a high skill cap, courtesy to its intricate looting and shooting mechanics. However, skills do not guarantee success in PUBG's online multiplayer gameplay, and the players need a stable internet connection to win matches.

A good internet connection does not always mean good speed. Packet loss and ping are very prevalent in competitive gaming. Ping is the time taken for a signal sent by a user to return a response from the game's server. A ping upwards of 100ms might disrupt gameplay and cause lag.

In this article, we discuss some ways through which players can lower down or fix their ping.

How to reduce ping in PUBG PC

#1 Cut short background processes

Some background PC applications use the network for proper functioning. Most of them require less resources from the internet, but some may consume a significant part of the bandwidth. Default processes like Windows Update can run downloads in the background, which may further increase the ping.

Players on low bandwidth and low-speed internet connection should cut down any internet browsers with bandwidth-hogging activities. Aggressive anti-virus programs may also hinder the functioning of PUBG PC.

#2 Use ping booster programs

Ping is a universal problem for gamers, and software developers often come up with practical solutions for it. Some companies provide applications which bring down the ping significantly. For example, online apps like Kill Ping claim to change the servers and find the shortest route to eliminate latency. Haste is another internet optimization software which helps to reduce ping, packet-loss and jitters.

#3 Change Internet Service Provider

If the above methods do not work, the last step is to change the ISP. Choosing the right Internet provider is difficult, and users should conduct thorough research about internet companies, infrastructure and services in their area.

ISPs with top of the line infrastructure provide consistent and lag-free internet. If users are facing ping issues, it can be the ISPs fault too. Faulty cables and server issues can also cause lag during online PUBG gaming sessions.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.