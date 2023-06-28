How to reduce stress levels in Aliens Dark Descent

Stress can be your squad killer, quite literally, in Aliens Dark Descent, as it can take a heavy toll on your squad if left unchecked. Be it for the sinister environment or the creatures that plague the lands, the soldiers in your unit will feel the heat of the situation. Based on incidents during a run, some or all members of your team could increase their stress levels, which can then develop into permanent negative modifiers.

As dangerous as the situation sounds, you have a backup option. There are several ways in Aliens Dark Descent to reduce the stress levels of your soldiers and prevent them from developing negative modifiers. Understanding when your unit members can get a spike in their stress levels is essential, and how you can negate it effectively is crucial.

What can increase stress in Aliens Dark Descent?

There are different ways in which the stress meter for a soldier goes up, including:

Battle activities: Any action in a battle will lead to stress, and the rate goes up if they take damage from an enemy.

Being Hunted: Their stress levels can increase if an alien tracks or hunts a soldier.

General fights: Even if soldiers win, their activity will induce stress.

There are four different levels of stress in Aliens Dark Descent. After the end of a mission, the highest level is considered, and the soldier develops trauma points. They will develop a permanent psychiatric disorder if they collect three trauma points.

How to efficiently manage stress in Aliens Dark Descent?

Rest: Your soldiers might be battle-trained and hardened by the fights, but they're no machines. You need to ensure that they're well-rested in between different missions. Soldiers can rest in shelters, but they will need tools to weld the doors shut. Resting in shelters will entirely remove all the existing stress levels they might have.

Consumables: You can access a pill called Naproleve, which fully removes any stress level. It can be used anywhere and anytime for the price of one medical supply.

Class ability: Having a medic on your team is a must. Soldiers' stress levels will decrease by 30% every time they're healed. This happens due to the medic having an ability called Morphine.

Attribute points: Every soldier in Aliens Dark Descent has Bravery points, which can be raised as they increase their levels. Soldiers will high Bravery stats will take reduced tension, and the Sergeant class can also increase the Bravery of the whole squad by 10. The Retribution meter can also be used once complete, helping your marines reduce their stress levels by 30%.

Poll : 0 votes