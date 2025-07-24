Blight in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is one of the most serious status effects in the game. It slowly takes away your maximum HP, making you much more vulnerable during fights. And the longer you ignore it, the more it chips away at your survivability.

That’s why knowing how to remove Blight in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a must, especially once you start running into more advanced enemy types or explore Blight-heavy areas. This guide explains how to do so.

How does Blight in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers work?

Blight in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

Blight in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is marked by a green-colored effect, both in visuals and the status icon. Once it builds up completely, it starts shrinking your maximum health, not your current HP, but the actual bar itself. Even if you heal after that point, you’ll only be able to recover up to the reduced cap unless the Blight is removed.

You get hit with Blight from a few sources. Certain enemies use green, blob-like attacks that apply this effect over time. Some areas also have environmental hazards like pots and vases that release it when broken – that splash can hit you immediately if you’re standing close. The game doesn’t always warn you, so learning to recognize these sources is key.

How to cure Blight in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

There’s only one item at the time of writing that can thoroughly remove Blight – the Emerald Lotus Seed. It’s a rare consumable and one you’ll want to keep stocked, especially before heading into mines or areas with enemies that rely on status ailments.

You can carry five Emerald Lotus Seeds at a time in your quick-access inventory. Any additional ones will be kept in your main storage and automatically move into your usable slots when you die or rest at a Shrine. So don’t panic if you don’t see all your collected seeds in the shortcut bar; your backup stash will still be there when you need it.

Where to find Emerald Lotus Seed

There are a few ways to get this item:

Loot pickups in the open world occasionally drop Emerald Lotus Seed, though it’s much rarer than other cure-type items.

in the open world occasionally drop Emerald Lotus Seed, though it’s much rarer than other cure-type items. Enemy drops : Certain enemies will sometimes drop one when defeated.

: Certain enemies will sometimes drop one when defeated. Shop vendor: After reaching Wu Gang, you can buy Emerald Lotus Seeds for 160 Red Mercury each. It's not cheap, so only grab what you need.

Note: Once you defeat the Mistress of the Night, you’ll also notice that the drop rate for these seeds improves, especially in the mine shaft zones.

Why you should never ignore Blight

The main reason Blight is dangerous isn’t the status effect itself, but the timing. If you get hit with it mid-fight, especially during a boss battle, your max HP starts shrinking. This limits your survivability even if you’re healing regularly. And since healing won’t bring back your full HP while the effect is active, it makes the rest of the fight that much harder.

So whenever you spot the green bar overlaying your health, or the green icon appears on your screen, don’t wait; use an Emerald Lotus Seed right away. Saving it for later might cost you the entire fight.

This concludes our guide on Blight in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

